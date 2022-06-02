Recap of New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting — May 10, 2022

The May 10th Board of Aldermen meeting was held in the Courtroom at City Hall.
1. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Aster. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Roll Call. Mayor Outlaw, Alderman Robert Aster, Sabrina Bengel, Barbara Best, Jameesha Harris, Johnnie Ray Kinsey, and Jeffrey Odham. Also Present: Foster Hughes, City Manager; Marvin Williams, Asst. City Manager; Jaimee Bullock-Mosley, Asst. City Attorney; and Brenda Blanco, City Clerk.
3. Request and Petitions of Citizens.
– Wendy Card addressed potential violations of citizens First Amendment rights.
– Rebecca Tindall voiced her concern for the safety of citizens at City Hall.
– Bernard White expressed his concerns for the money spent on the Elevator would be taken away from the Stanley White Recreation Center. He also mentioned different ideas for recreation.
– Edwin Vargis talked about voting and how it affects pocketbook issues and how the county and the city could share costs.
Alderman Best pulled Item #6 from the Consent Agenda — Consider Approving a Proclamation for “The Forgotten 29.”
Al Barfield has requested a proclamation signifying March as a month to remember The Forgotten 29,” a group of African Americans who participated in a sit-in on March 17, 1960, in New Bern. Ald. Best spoke on behalf of “The Forgotten 29” high school students from J.T. Barber High School. They brought the civil rights movement of the early 1960s to New Bern and peacefully protested against the local segregation policies. She explained, after eight months, they sat down at two department stores, the businesses opened their lunch counters to serve black customers. They changed the course of New Bern’s History. She read the proclamation and one of the students, Al Barfield, addressed the BOA.
Students were: Charles Bell, Horace Chapman, Shelton Kirkman, James E. Benjamin, Linda Pelham (15), Carolyn Starkey (15), Doris Humphrey (17), Louis Arrington (16), Sidney Sasser (17), James A. Dixon (16), Jimmy Suggs (16), Alfred Barfield (16), William Sheppard (16), Eddie King (17), Johnnie Best (17), Charles L. Dixon (18), Raymond Collins (16), Patricia Whitehead (15), Willie Courman (16), Leo Bell (16), Charles Aldrige 16), Lin C. White ( 17), Edward Bellamy (17), Freddie Sasser (16), Jimmy Thompson (18), Darrell Gould ( 15), Wilda Rae Deans (16), Roy Southerland (16), and Robert Bell.
Consent Agenda
4. Consider Approving a Proclamation for National Public Works Week.
Al Cablay, Director of Public Works, requested a proclamation for the third full week in May as National Public Works Week.
5. Consider Approving a Proclamation for Resilient & Thriving Communities Week 2022.
Tamra Church, Chair & Executive Director of Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention, requested a proclamation recognizing resilient and thriving communities’ week, to be observed June 6 – 12, 2022.
6. Consider Adopting a Street Closure for United Worship Center’s Community Day.
Denise Robinson requested street closures for United Worship Center’s Community Day — 900 block of Main Street and 800 block of West Street be closed to vehicular traffic on May 21, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a community day event. A rain date of June 18, 2022.
7. Consider Adopting a Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing to Annex a Portion of Tax Parcel ID 8-209-25001 Located at 5001 Clock Road.
Cliff Parson, an authorized representative for Weyerhaeuser NR Company, requested a 9.25-acre portion of 5001 Clock Road (Tax Parcel ID 8-209-25001), be annexed by the City. It is requested a hearing be called for May 24, 2022.
8. Consider Adopting a Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing on the Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
The City Manager will present the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. A public hearing is required, and it is proposed the hearing be held on May 24, 2022.
9. Consider Adopting a Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing to Annex a Portion of Tax Parcel ID 8-209-25001 Located at 5001 Clock Road.
Cliff Parson, Representative for Weyerhaeuser NR Company, requested a 9.25-acre portion of 5001 Clock Road (Tax Parcel ID 8-209-25001) be annexed by the City. A public hearing will be held on May 24, 2022.
10. Consider Adopting a Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing on the Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
The City Manager presented a proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. He proposed a public hearing (required) to be held on May 24, 2022.
Decision: Voted 7 – 0 to Adopt the Consent Agenda
11. Presentation on Juneteenth of New Bern/Duffest.
Talina Massey, co-organizer, presented an overview of the events planned for this year’ s Juneteenth of New Bern. Duffest will happen simultaneously with Juneteenth. Alderwoman Harris asked the City Manager, “I sit on Board of Directors (Young Urban Professionals)…do I have the ability to donate my funds to the fireworks.” Foster Hughes responded, “We’ll speak to the Finance Director and we’ll get back to you on that.”
12. Conduct a Public Hearing on the Rezoning of 1301 South Glenburnie Road; and a) Consider Adopting a Statement of Zoning Consistency or Inconsistency; and b) Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Rezone 1301 South Glenburnie Road from C-4 Neighborhood Business District to C-3 Commercial District.
Seth Laughlin, Land & Development Manager, made the presentation. Describing the parcel has had a commercial use with a present land use as an Office Space. The existing zoning is a C-4 neighborhood business district with a principal use of land is to provide for retailing of goods and services to the nearby residential neighborhoods. The proposed zoning is a C-3 commercial district which is established as a district for offices, personal services, and the retailing of durable and convenience goods. The general survey of allowed uses in C-3 are single family residential; multi-family residential; high traffic retail; car sales, rental, or repair; gas stations, carwash; restaurants, with or without drive-thru. Staff recommends approval of the requested rezoning.
Meeting was opened for a Public Hearing. James Woods came forward with questions and comments, “I don’t know why this has to be a C-3 when everything else is a C-4. It’s really not big enough for a gas station. The station across the street doesn’t sell gas, but they still have tanks in the ground.” Seth Laughlin confirmed, by today’s standards, gas stations must be in a C-3.
Decision: Voted 7 – 0 to Adopt the Statement of Zoning Consistency
Decision: Voted 7 – 0 to Adopt the Ordinance
13. City Manager’s Presentation of Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget.
The recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 was distributed to the Board and an overview was provided by the City Manager. Public Hearing to held on May 24th and the goal is to adopt the budget on June 14th. The incoming board will have an opportunity to, to review and revisit capital items in the next budget year. Review the proposed budget here.
14. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Sound Rivers for Installation and Management of a Trash Trout Jr.
Heather Jacobs Deck, Executive Director, Sound Rivers requested permission to install a “Trash Trout Jr.” within the Trent River drainage basin to assist with collecting data related to manmade trash finding its way into the rivers. The device will be in place for no less than two years and will be installed, cleaned, and monitored by Sound Rivers. Article related to the installation on May 31, 2022 at James Smith Creek (instead of Lawson Creek)
Decision: Voted 7 – 0 to Adopt the Resolution
15. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Audit Contract for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022.
Kim Ostrom, Finance Director, made the presentation. The request for proposal for audit services was advertised and two proposals were received. After reviewing the responses, the firm of Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams, and Co., P.A. received the highest score. Their proposal for services includes all major programs at a fee of $42,500. This firm has performed New Bern’s audits for fiscal years 2019, 2020, and 2021. The board was asked to approve the audit contract with the aforementioned firm.
Decision: Voted 7 – 0 to Adopt the Resolution
16. Consider Adopting a Resolution Designating Applicant’s Agent for NC Emergency Management Grant# DR4393.
FEMA requires agents be designated for the purpose of filing applications, representing, and acting on behalf of the City with respect to disaster assistance grants. This resolution will designate the City’s Senior Accountant as the primary agent and the City Manager as the secondary agent for the Hazard Mitigation and Resiliency Plan Grant.
Decision: Voted 7 – 0 to Adopt the Resolution
17. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Records Retention Policy for Documents Created or Maintained Pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act and Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Award.
On December 14, 2021, the Board adopted a resolution approving the General Records and Program Records Retention and Disposition Schedules for Local Governments as issued by the NC Department of Cultural Resources. While this policy is still in effect, it is necessary to also adopt a records retention policy to comply with the requirements of the American Rescue Plan Act/Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (ARPA/CSLFRF). Recipients of funding through these programs are required to maintain documents for a longer period.
Decision: Voted 7 – 0 to Adopt the Resolution
18. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Nondiscrimination Policy.
Pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act and Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Award. Recipients of ARPA/CSLFRF funds are required to adopt a nondiscrimination policy to comply with federal regulations.
Decision: Voted 7 – 0 to Adopt the Resolution
19. Appointment(s).
20. Attorney’s Report.
21. City Manager’s Report.
– Remind everyone that national public works week will be May 15th – 21st.
– There was a groundbreaking for the elevator project tonight. It’s a $3.9 million project.
– We’re working with the Arts Council to protect the DeGraffenried bust.
– They’re working on signage for the elevator construction site.
– Status of the Stanley White Recreation Center: When CPL presented the first plan, it was a concept. Now they’re working on their current plan. It’s expected that they will make a presentation to the board in another month or so. Then, they will go to bid. Projected to break ground later this fall.
22. New Business.
– Antique Auto Show
– Alderman Bengel voiced her opinion of “misinformation” related to street closures. She made subjective statements not based on provable facts. Ald. Bengel then asked the Asst. City Attorney, Jaimee Bullock, if what she said was a conflict of interest and the attorney responded, “No ma’am.” After the meeting I asked Jaimee Bullock how she made her decision. She responded, “I was answering the question based on the information she provided.” Why wouldn’t the attorney do her due diligence before making a decision based on hearsay — and before responding during a public meeting?
– Alderwoman Harris mentioned the Underground Railroad Symposium at Tryon Palace. She also asked people to vote.
– Alderman Aster talked about the damage to Cedar Grove Cemetery and the Craven Questers.
– Alderman Best asked the board to talk about the $4.7 million ARP money. She said, We only approved $2 million for stormwater. Foster Hughes confirmed that direction was given to spend $2,250,000. Ald. Best asked if the board was interested in discussing it tonight and Alderman Aster said he was not interested in discussing it without having input from the staff. She reminded Ald. Aster that there was a lengthy discussion during the meeting on March 8 and it was brought to us that night for discussion.
– Alderwoman Harris asked for a status update on the FEMA money. Al Cablay responded.
24. Adjourn.
The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.
Questions or comments? Send us an email.
By Wendy Card, Editor