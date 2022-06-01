New Bern Police Investigate Homicide

On June 1, 2022, at approximately 3:35 a.m., the New Bern Police Department received a phone call involving an unknown medical emergency at 1717 Rhem Avenue. Medical personnel and police responded to the scene and found the decedent inside the house.
The decedent has been identified as William S. Burger, 51, of New Bern. Next of kin has been notified.
A female at the residence was taken to Carolina East Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, treated and released.
This is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.
The New Bern Police Department is working with the District Attorney’s Office on this matter. New Bern Police detectives are continuing the investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the police.
The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community. Citizens are encouraged to become a “Partner in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department TIPS line at 252-636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stoppers line at 252-633-5141. If you “See Something, Say Something” for additional information please contact Lt. Donald Mclnnis at 252-672-4274.
By Lt. McInnis