New Bern Civitan Club Collecting Certain Supplies for Craven County Program

During the months of July and August, the New Bern Civitan Club will be collecting certain school supplies for the Craven County Pre-K and Family Literacy Program. This program services four- and five-year-old children in the county who qualify by being physically or mentally challenged, have limited English proficiency, or are economically disadvantaged. Up to 400 children in Craven can be accommodated by this program.
These children do not receive any support from the District’s “Stuff the Bus” initiative as that is a K-12 program, not pre-K.
Items needed are small backpacks (13” to 14”), pocketed folders, and lap blankets or beach towels that the children use as covers during their nap time at school. Often, the families of these children are unable to supply these articles which help to enhance their youngster’s program experience. Assistance from outside sources can provide these preschoolers with these particulars.
If you are interested in donating any items or monetary donations to NBCC, please contact the Club president, Jim Comer, at 252-636-2217. All contributions will go directly to this endeavor.
By Maureen Comer, Secretary, New Bern Civitan Club