NCWorks Weekly Job Board for June 27, 2022

Broad Street Take Out – Cashiers [JO #12256758]
Cherry Point Bay Nursing & Rehab – Certified Nursing Assistant [JO #12260804]
County of Jones – Income Maintenance Worker II [JO #122626666]
County of Pamlico – Public Health Nurse II [JO #12246539]
Craven Community College – Student Services Coordinator (Havelock) [JO #12261596]
Craven County Schools – Custodian [JO #12255875]
Craven County Tax Dept. – Deputy Tax Collection Clerk I [JO #12261457]
First Carolina Management – Breakfast Hostess [JO #12261736]
First Citizens Bank – Bank Float Sales & Services Rep [JO #12262285]
Frit Car & Equipment – Cleaning Rack Supervisor [JO #12261788]
Green Recycling Solutions – Operations Manager [JO #12260944]
Jones County Schools – School Bus Drivers [JO #12217896]
Keefe Commissary Network – Food Service Worker [JO #12251942]
LHC Group – RN Private Duty Nurse [JO #12260139]
LLC Jones County Center – HRD Correctional Instruction (P/T) [JO #122600001]
McNaughton-McKay Electric – Warehouse Associate [JO #12260189]
MERCI Clinic – Executive Director [JO #12261718]
NC Dept. of Transportation – Bridge Inspector – Entry Level [JO #12260813]
New Bern Riverfront Convention Center – Sales & Marketing Assistant [JO #12260811]
Pamlico Correctional Institution – Correctional Officers [JO #12244632]
Religious Community Services – Operations Assistant [JO #12261476]
RHA Health Services – Direct Support – Certified Medication Tech [JO #12256454]
Sonepar Management – Site Manager (Integrated Supply) [JO #12262052]
The Arora Group – Licensed Practical Nurse [JO #12261637]
Tyson & Hooks Realty – Bookkeeper [JO #12260160]
Weyerhaeuser Company – Multi-Craft Maintenance Technician [JO #12252719]
City of New Bern:
Canoe & Kayak Attendant (Seasonal/PT) [JO #12247453]
Community & Economic Development Manager [JO #12215691]
Director of Development Services [JO #12259296]
Electric Line Worker [JO #12207152]
Equipment Operator I (Solid Waste) [JO #12205888)
GIS Programmer Analyst [JO #12262707]
GIS Technician – Electric Utilties [JO #12257969]
Lead Equipment Operator I – Streets [JO #12259242]
Lead Maintenance Worker (Streets) [JO #12246952]
Maintenance Construction Worker [JO #12259243]
Parks Crew Leader [JO #12247456]
Parks Maintenance Specialist [JO #12259241]
Police Officer [JO #12244367]
Police Officer Trainee [JO #12207145]
Police Service Technician – Seasonal/P/T [JO #12257947]
Project Coordinator (Public Works) [JO #12231235]
PST/Telecommunicator [JO #12230413]
Pump Station Mechanic [JO #12245140]
Senior Maintenance Worker (Parks & Rec) [JO #12252195]
Special Events Assistant [JO #1247477]
Utility Control Room Supervisor [JO #12257991]
Utility Locator [JO #12245125]
Utility Maintenance Worker I, II & III [JO #12244369]
###
For more information, visit Career Center – Craven, 2836 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC, call 252-514-4828, send an email, or text NCWORKSJOBS to 877-916-6901.
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with disabilities. Committed equal opportunity employer/program.
By Reeshema Walker, Center Manager, NCWorks Career Center