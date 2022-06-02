NCWorks Weekly Job Board for June 2, 2022

Accommodating Home Care Service – Caregiver [JO #12231593]
Alion Science & Technology – Asc Drafter/Technical Writer [JO #12232417]
Andromeda Systems Inc. – Logistics Analyst [JO #12231598]
Arc3 Gases, Inc. – Outside Sales Representative [JO #12232504]
Blue Arbor – Assembly/Packing [JO #12206593]
BSH CDC – Transportation Manager [JO #12232860]
CARTS – Part-time Drivers [JO #12230368]
Carolina Concrete & Brick – Concrete Finisher [JO #12232632]
County of Jones – Customer Service Representative [JO #12243867]
County of Pamlico – GIS Coordinator [JO #12243762]
Craven Community College – Senior Administrative Assistant [JO #12226247]
Craven County Government – Payroll Technician [JO #12229403]
Dradura – Facilities Maintenance [JO #12225337]
Frito Lays – Route Sales Representative [JO #12232800]
Hardee’s – Crew Member (Bridegeton) [JO #12225088]
Harris Creech – Office Assistant (F/T) [JO #12245653]
Jones County Schools – Transportation Mechanic [JO #12217884]
NC Dept. of Transportation – Data Collector [JO #12230609]
Pamlico Community College – Chemistry Adjunct Instructor [JO #12228123]
Pamlico County Schools – Central Office Receptionist [JO #12191222]
Professional Auto Service, Inc. – Auto Technician [JO #12231649]
PSG Traffic Service – Traffic Control Flagger [JO #12229840]
Toyota of New Bern – Detailer/Car Washer [JO #12231610]
Two Hawk Workforce Services – On The Job Training Specialist [JO #12230831]
Yankee Clipper – Landscaper [JO # 12226703]
Wirthwein New Bern Corps.:
Quality Engineer [JO #12226654]
Junior Buyer [JO #12227060]
Project Assistant [JO #12226629]
Tooling Technician [JO #12227088]
City of New Bern:
Project Coordinator (Public Works) [JO #12231235]
For more information, visit Career Center – Craven, 2836 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC, call 252-514-4828, send an email, or text NCWORKSJOBS to 877-916-6901.
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with disabilities. Committed equal opportunity employer/program.
By Reeshema Walker, Center Manager, NCWorks Career Center