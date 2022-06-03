“Nature’s Palette” Exhibit at the Community Artist Gallery

Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle St., will celebrate June with “Nature’s Palette.” Our featured artists are Virginia Wernersback, oil painter; Diane McKillop, watercolor artist; and Karen Buglovsky, handbags and wallets. The “Emerging Artist” is Ben Lindemann, a photographer, taking photos with a drone. His display will be in the upstairs Studio Annex. The program is implemented by CAGS and partially funded by NC Arts Council, Grassroots Program.
Music will be provided by “The Brant Island Strings,” Fresh, Rowdy and Loud!
Karen Buglovsky has been sewing from a very young age, making school clothes, bathing suits to ski outfits. After retiring, she placed her focus on handbags and wallets. Karens business name is “Buggy Bags.” Only the finest fabrics and hardware go into the making of her bags.
Diane McKillop says watercolor was her first love and her specialty. She has won many award over the years.
Virginia Wernersback love of arts comes from many years of creative projects and a love of travel. She works in oil, acrylic, and watercolor. One of her works was chosen to be featured on a postcard promoting New Bern ArtWalk.
You are invited to visit our upstairs Studio Annex shared by Joyce Stratton, Susan Cheatham, Heide Lock, Brenda Gear, and Belinda Scheber.
Visit our website for upcoming Art Classes at CommunityArtistsGallery.org or call 252-633-3715.
CAGS is non-profit and staffed by our participating artists.
By Karen Rawson