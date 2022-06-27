Jazz Saxophonist Ben Sparrow & Friends Return to New Bern

June 27, 2022

Ben Sparrow playing saxophone
New Bern Civic Theatre’s Encore Series presents Ben Sparrow & Friends – An Evening of Jazz Standards at The Studio on Sunday, July 10th at 7:00 p.m.

One of South Florida’s premier saxophonists, known for his warm and engaging sound, Ben Sparrow returns to his home state of North Carolina to perform with some of the area’s finest jazz musicians. The presentation will also feature New Bern vocalist John Van Dyke.

Sparrow has performed with various national and international acts, including the North Carolina Symphony, The Drifters featuring Rick Sheppard, and Brazilian jazz artist Phill Fest. Musical selections include pieces from the Great American Songbook, Antonio Carlos Jobim and North Carolina’s own Billy Taylor.

For tickets, visit newberncivictheatre.org or call 252-633-0567.

Presented as part of NBCT’s Encore Series.

Featuring:

Ben Sparrow, saxophones

John Van Dyke, vocals

Evan Roberson, trombone

Brandon Shamar, piano

Paul Creel, bass

Donovan Cheatham, drums

By John Van Dyke

