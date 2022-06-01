Hope for the Warriors Virtual Employee Readiness Workshop

Hope For The Warriors will be presenting a free virtual employee readiness workshop Tuesday, June 7 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST, to help active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses in their search for employment.
As a part of the nonprofit’s Warrior’s Compass transition program, the Employee Readiness Workshop series will provide training to help prepare those in the military landscape for a job search in today’s civilian climate. The workshop will offer tools and tips as well as opportunities to network with other service members, military spouses, and companies committed to hiring those with military backgrounds.
A similar workshop will be held September 20, with one already taken place in March.
The presenter for the June workshop is a representative from Stantec, an international professional services company in the design and consulting industry with experience in the dedicate hiring initiatives within the veteran community.
To register for the free workshop, visit HopeForTheWarriors.org.
The workshop will also be streamed via Facebook Live at Facebook.com/HopeForTheWarriors.
By Erin McCloskey