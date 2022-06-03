Habitat for Humanity Receives $15,000 Wells Fargo Builds Grant

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County today announced a grant of $15,000 from Wells Fargo to support the affiliate’s current build in New Bern. Habitat for Humanity of Craven County and Wells Fargo volunteers (Well Fargo’s Team Member Volunteer Program – TMVP) will commit several hours on the build to create more sustainable affordable housing in North Carolina.
“We are so pleased to have the ongoing support from Wells Fargo Builds in Craven County” said Mike Williams, Executive Director of the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate. “This team of volunteers will be working on Habitat home #75 on Aycock Ave. in the Pembroke community and we certainly appreciate their commitment.”
Construction began during Women Build week in March 2022 with over 80 women participating in the build. Kristy Fercho, head of Home Lending at Wells Fargo, expressed “The racial homeownership gap is at its widest levels in history. There’s an opportunity for the industry to come together and help make that dream more equitable for all. Lenders, the administration, and nonprofits must all work together to address these issues and bring real solutions to the table.” (Wells Fargo Stories)
To learn more and to volunteer with us, please visit cravencountyhabitat.org.
By Semantha Watkins, Homeowner Services Coordinator, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County