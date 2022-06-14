Grand Opening for Born Learning Trail at West Craven Park

International Paper and United Way of Coastal Carolina volunteers will be installing a new Born Learning Trail at West Craven Park on Friday, June 17, 2022. Sponsored by the International Paper Plant in New Bern with the support of Craven County Parks and Recreation, the Born Learning Trail will provide opportunities for learning and interaction for the children and families who use the Park.
“International Paper is proud to continue investing in the growth of West Craven Park,” said Catherine Burgess, communications coordinator, New Bern Mill. “Through the Born Learning Trail, children and caretakers will be able to enjoy the outdoors while learning and interacting with each other. The education of children, along with the health and wellness of community members remain priorities when investing in the communities where our employees live and work.”
This Trail is the fifth one for Craven County, joining a Born Learning Trail installed in 2016 at Kidsville located at West New Bern Rec Center, a second trail installed at Creekside Park, a third one at the playground located in Craven Terrace, and the fourth one at Pleasant Hill Park on Highway 55.
Born Learning Trails are part of the United Way of Coastal Carolina’s initiative for Early Childhood Education. The Trail consists of a series of 10 interactive signs, designed to develop the skills necessary for success in school. Parents, grandparents and caregivers are encouraged to engage with young children at each point along the Trail to further skills in pre-reading, math, shapes, physical activity, listening and imagination, while having fun at the Park.
The Born Learning Trail is free and open to the public during regular Playground hours.
Installation will begin at 8:00 a.m. and a Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening will be held at 12:00 p.m.
United Way Worldwide comments: “Build a Born Learning Trail in your community and build a community treasure. Trails provide interactive, engaging outdoor activities that stimulate cognitive development, promote early literacy, and encourage physical activity among kids. Trails are a great resource for parents and care givers spending outdoor time with their pre-K children. Select your site, recruit your sponsors, invite your volunteers – leave a community treasure to help lift childhood success.”
The United Way of Coastal Carolina had its beginnings in the Coastal Carolina area in 1957. Started as a community fundraising organization many years ago, United Way has developed into an organization focused on measurable, long-lasting results for the local community’s most compelling needs. United Way fights for the Health, Education, and the Financial Stability of every person in every community. Currently there are 15 funded programs serving individuals in Carteret, Craven, Jones and Pamlico Counties. Funds are raised locally to fund local programs. For more information visit unitedwaycoastalnc.org.
Submitted by Sherwood Crawford, United Way of Coastal Carolina