Glorious Fourth Celebration in Honor of Independence Day

Glorious Fourth will be celebrated at Tryon Palace on Monday, July 4th, in honor of Independence Day. The celebration begins at 9:00 a.m. on the grounds of the Palace.
The event offers a wonderful opportunity to experience a live reading of the Declaration of Independence signed by our forefathers in 1776 to unify the thirteen colonies and sever their political ties to England. The event is FREE to the public, sponsored by First Citizens Bank.
The following is a schedule of the commemorative festivities:
9:00 a.m. – Palace gates open to the public. Admittance to the gardens is FREE all day.
10:00 a.m. – Parade of Fife and Drum Corps and 1st NC Regiment of the Continental Line will march to the Palace’s South Lawn. Following the parade, there will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Palace’s south steps.
10:30 a.m. – The Fife and Drum corps will perform, and the 1st NC Regiment will fire their muskets.
11:30 a.m. – The 1st NC Regiment will again parade to South Lawn followed by a firing of their muskets.
All Day – Representatives from the 1st NC Regiment will be demonstrating at the military encampment on the Palace grounds.
Additionally, from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon, there will be FREE water and Pepsi products available for all attendees at the Pepsi Beverage Can, courtesy of Minges Bottling Group.
We hope you join Tryon Palace in celebration of our Independence Day on Monday, July 4th, from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon on the Palace grounds (George and Pollock Streets). Attendance to event is free. The gardens will be open and free to the public all day.
By Nancy Figiel, Tryon Palace Public Affairs Director