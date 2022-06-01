DownEastCon Model Contest Returns with “CATCH ’22” Theme

IPMS chapter Eastern Carolina Plastic Modelers is pleased to announce the return of the DownEastCon model contest sponsored by the Eastern Carolina Plastic Modelers. This year the theme is “CATCH ’22,” the Italian Campaign, 1943-1945, but museum-quality scale models of all genres and time periods will be featured and the public is invited to visit or participate.
This one-day event happens July 9th from 9:00 a.m. until doors close at 5:00 p.m. at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center, 201 Tourist Center Dr., Havelock.
There will be competitions for prizes and trophies, demos, and displays from scale model special interest groups ranging from science fiction to railroads.
FAQs, Vendors Reservation, and Contest Entry pages can be viewed here or send an email for more information.
Submitted by Alan Welch