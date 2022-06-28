Daytrippin’ Lineup — Great 4th Race, Merry Time for Tots, Seashore Life, and More!

Kayak the Salt Marsh
July 1, 9 a.m.–noon
Learn about the benefits of salt marshes while on the water. Basic kayak instruction and safety lessons on shore are followed by a two-mile paddle through the salt marsh. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must know how to swim; some kayak experience is recommended. $35 ($25 with own kayak). Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events/.
Maritime Heritage Series: The Cape Lookout Lighthouse
July 6, 11 a.m.
Associate Museum Curator Benjamin Wunderly will talk about the history of light towers at Cape Lookout. The presentation will cover the original 1812 structure and the current 1859 tower, examining some interesting events that occurred throughout their existence. Come learn some lesser-known facts about the iconic landmark of Carteret County. Free, no registration required. Attend in person in the museum auditorium or watch online via the museum’s Facebook page or Zoom. Sign up for Zoom at ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/sign-up-for-virtual-programs/.
Fish & Fishing
July 6–7, 9 a.m.–noon
Students entering grades 3 and 4 will learn about coastal fish and fishing methods during this two-day class. Cane poles, bait, and tackle are provided for dock fishing. Students also use nets to catch and identify marine life in near-shore waters. Advance registration required. Cost is $90 per child. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Seashore Life I
July 7–8, 9 a.m.–noon
Students entering grades 1 and 2 will investigate the coastal marine life of the tidal flats, salt marshes and sounds on local islands in this two-day class. Field-based classes include ferry ride, barrier island hiking, and animal identification. Cost is $90 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Great 4th Race
July 7, 9 a.m.
Traditionally-rigged sailing craft rally to celebrate the historic voyages that carried news of the signing of the Declaration of Independence to the Outer Banks. Boat registration required for participation. Free. Boats will gather in Taylors Creek between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Organized by the Traditional Small Craft Association, FoM Chapter. For information, call 252-728-1638 or visit maritimefriends.org.
Boat in a Day Class
July 9, 15 and 30; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Each participating team assembles a prepared kit for a small flat-bottomed plywood boat suitable for paddling in this course, held in the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort’s Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. The boat is 12’ long, 32” wide, and weighs about 40 lbs. Each boat will be completed to a watertight condition and ready to take home for paint or varnish. Teams are limited to a maximum of 4 persons, at least one of whom must be an adult. Minimum age is 8 years old. Course fee is $630 ($567 for Friends of the Museum). Course size is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call 252-504-7758.
Pirates!
July 11–12, 9 a.m.–noon
Students entering grades 1 and 2 will work with their fearless captain to learn how pirates like Blackbeard lived. The pirate crew will set the rules of the ship and go on a pirate worthy hunt through the museum to locate hidden treasure. Cost is $90 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Merry Time for Tots Summer Science School
July 13, 9–10 a.m.
Children entering preschool are invited to learn a bit about our marine environment during Merry Time for Tots Summer Science School. The program includes a story, estuarine critter observation and a related craft. Cost is $5 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Ocean Infants
July 14, 9 a.m.
The program, designed for infants (0-2 years) and their caregivers, involves maritime items such as whale bones, shark teeth, and pirate hats! This program, offered every second Thursday, is designed to give the caregiver and infant the chance to bond, learn, and socialize. Pre-registration required; $5 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $2). For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events/.
By Cyndi Brown, Public Information Officer, NC Maritime Museums