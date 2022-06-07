Craven County Board of Commissioners Revises By-Laws and Meeting Time

June 7, 2022
Craven County Commissioner Mtg - Screenshot from May 2 2022
Craven County Commissioner Mtg (Screenshot from May 2, 2022)

At the Board of Commissioners’ Regular Session meeting on April 18, 2022, they adopted revised By-Laws which changes the start time for the first regular meeting of every month to 6:00 p.m. starting in July, 2022.

Please be advised of this change going forward starting July 5, 2022 (Tuesday meeting due to July 4th Holiday on Monday). The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m.

If a citizen wishes to sign up for the Agenda comments or the General comments, they need to arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. to sign up to speak.

By Alison Newcombe, Administrative Secretary, Craven County Manager’s Office

