Craven County Board of Commissioners Revises By-Laws and Meeting Time

At the Board of Commissioners’ Regular Session meeting on April 18, 2022, they adopted revised By-Laws which changes the start time for the first regular meeting of every month to 6:00 p.m. starting in July, 2022.
Please be advised of this change going forward starting July 5, 2022 (Tuesday meeting due to July 4th Holiday on Monday). The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m.
If a citizen wishes to sign up for the Agenda comments or the General comments, they need to arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. to sign up to speak.
By Alison Newcombe, Administrative Secretary, Craven County Manager’s Office