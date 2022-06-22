Craven Commissioners Change First Meeting of the Month Start Time

The Craven County Board of Commissioners voted to change the start time of their first regular meeting of the month from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. effective July 1, 2022. The next regular Craven County Board of Commissioners meeting will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. due Craven County being closed Monday, July 4, 2022 for Independence Day.
The Craven County Board of Commissioners holds regular meetings on the first and third Monday of each month. If a regular meeting day is a holiday on which County offices are closed, the meeting is held on the next business day, or such succeeding day as may be specified.
The meeting held on the first Monday will now convene at 6:00 p.m. and the meeting held on the third Monday convenes at 8:30 a.m. Regular meetings are held in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room on the second floor of the Craven County Administration Building located at 406 Craven Street, New Bern, North Carolina, unless an alternate location is specified.
Citizens wishing to petition the Board of Commissioners may do so at the first meeting of each month by arriving between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and signing up on the sheet provided at the door.
Requests concerning other business to be placed on the Craven County Board of Commissioners meeting agendas should be made to Nan Holton, Clerk to the Board, at 252-636-6601 or by email in accordance with the agenda deadline listed on the meeting schedule cravencountync.gov/1810/Meeting-Schedule.
By Amber M. Parker, Human Resources Director, Craven County Human Resources