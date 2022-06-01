Celebrate National Pollinator Week June 20 – 26, 2022

Join Tryon Palace in celebrating National Pollinator Week June 20-26. Throughout the week, learn about how to help pollinators with posters and take-home items at the NC History Center.
Pollinator Garden Tours (Monday – Saturday) are free with purchase of One-Day, Galleries and Gardens, or Gardens Passes.
Pollinator Garden Tours – Tour the Palace gardens with Gardens and Greenhouse Manager Hadley Cheris and find out our favorite pollinator plants!
Monday, June 20, through Saturday, June 25 – Daily at 10:30 a.m. starting at the Waystation.
Stay tuned to our social media all week for special pollinator features!
Via TryonPalace.org