Celebrate National Pollinator Week June 20 – 26, 2022

June 1, 2022

photo of bees and flowers

Join Tryon Palace in celebrating National Pollinator Week June 20-26. Throughout the week, learn about how to help pollinators with posters and take-home items at the NC History Center.

Pollinator Garden Tours (Monday – Saturday) are free with purchase of One-Day, Galleries and Gardens, or Gardens Passes.

Pollinator Garden Tours – Tour the Palace gardens with Gardens and Greenhouse Manager Hadley Cheris and find out our favorite pollinator plants!

Monday, June 20, through Saturday, June 25 – Daily at 10:30 a.m. starting at the Waystation.

Stay tuned to our social media all week for special pollinator features!

Via TryonPalace.org

