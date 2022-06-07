CarolinaEast Foundation Awards 13 Nursing Scholarships

The CarolinaEast Foundation recently awarded $51,500 in nursing scholarships to local students. These scholarships are made possible through the CarolinaEast Foundation’s Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund and the Robert and Beatrice Honnet Nursing Scholarship Fund.
In a small ceremony, the recipients were celebrated at the annual Joseph Hageman Nursing Scholarship Dinner at the Flame Catering & Banquet Center on June 1. Three nursing scholarships in the amount of $7,500 were presented to students pursuing Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees; Darby Faraci, Hannah Jackson, and Morgan Wells, all of New Bern. Four scholarships of $3,000 were presented to students pursuing an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree; Sabrina Cahoon of Beaufort, Kara Gass of New Bern, Nyithazin Ngwe of New Bern, and Ines Perez-Chavarria of New Bern. Two scholarships of $2,500 were presented to New Bern residents, Jasmine Hodge and Asia Roberson, who are both pursuing a Practical Nursing diploma. Four scholarships of $3,000 were awarded to CarolinaEast Health System nurses pursuing an advanced degree in nursing; Jenna Boyd, Brianna Brinson, Alexandria Kirian, and April Tripp.
“After hearing Joe Hageman’s story of excellence in nursing, I have no doubt he would be proud of this remarkable group of students,” said Jared Brinkley, Executive Director of the CarolinaEast Foundation. “The Foundation is honored to be able to help provide financial support to these nurses who, like Joe once did, are or will be providing exemplary care to people in need.”
Since the first scholarship of its kind was given in 2007, a total of $395,000 has been awarded to 115 nursing students. Additional information about the Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing Scholarship can be found online at the CarolinaEast Foundation’s website, www.carolinaeastfoundation.com. If you would like to contribute to the Hageman Scholarship Program or would like additional information, please contact the Foundation office at 252-633-8247.
By Chelsea Robinson, Public Relations Specialist, CarolinaEast Health System