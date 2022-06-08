CAGS 5th Grade Photo Competition Winners

June 8, 2022

5th Grade Photo Competition Winners 2022

On June 5th the Community Artists Gallery & Studios (CAGS) held a reception for the entrants of their 5th grade photo competition. The subject matter was flowers, and all images were to be photographed with a cell phone. The entrants all did an amazing job! The winners were presented with awards and have their images on display in the Community Artists Gallery and Studio for the month of June.

Winners:

1st – Lainey Drake
2nd – Tynleigh Koonce
3rd – Dylan Cassady

Honorable Mention:

– Natalie Miklos
– Layla Bergeron

By Jeff Sherman

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

RSS Recent Shows

Craven Consort "Journey on the Winds"

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design