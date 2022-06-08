CAGS 5th Grade Photo Competition Winners

On June 5th the Community Artists Gallery & Studios (CAGS) held a reception for the entrants of their 5th grade photo competition. The subject matter was flowers, and all images were to be photographed with a cell phone. The entrants all did an amazing job! The winners were presented with awards and have their images on display in the Community Artists Gallery and Studio for the month of June.
Winners:
1st – Lainey Drake
2nd – Tynleigh Koonce
3rd – Dylan Cassady
Honorable Mention:
– Natalie Miklos
– Layla Bergeron
By Jeff Sherman