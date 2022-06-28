Bryce Lane to Present History of Gardening: How Cultures, Events and People Made Gardening What it is Today

On Saturday, July 9, national award-winning instructor and speaker on everything gardening, Bryce Lane, returns to Tryon Palace for July’s Garden Lecture! The three-time, Emmy Award-winning television personality of In the Garden with Bryce Lane, will present “History of Gardening: How Cultures, Events, and People Made Gardening What it is Today.”
From this presentation you will discover, “Who is considered the father of American Horticulture and why? How did the greenhouse get it’s start? How did the tulip end up in Holland?” Lane will lead us through fascinating historical events, peoples, and cultures that helped to make gardening what it is today. There are countless stories about how plants were discovered, gardening techniques invented, and new ideas conceived. Lane will deepen our understanding and appreciation for garden history, so that we can be better gardeners ourselves!
This lecture on July 9th, begins at 10:30 a.m. in Cullman Performance Hall at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front Street, New Bern. The program is generously funded by Mitchell Hardware. It is offered free, but donations are greatly appreciated.
Avid gardeners and those aspiring to be, don’t miss this special presentation from Bryce Lane! For more information, www.tryonpalace.org, or call 252-639-3500.
By Nancy Figiel, Tryon Palace Public Affairs Director