Biennial National Juried Exhibition to Feature over 100 Artworks in New Bern

Craven Arts Council is proud to present their biennial exhibition, The Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition in the Main Gallery this July and August. This biennial exhibition is Craven Arts Council’s signature exhibition featuring over 100 artworks out of 440 entries. The exhibition will feature work by artists across the country as far as California and as close as right here in New Bern. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the July ArtWalk from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8th.
The Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition showcases a wide variety of artworks within five categories: Contemporary Craft, Indoor Sculpture, 2D, Photography and Outdoor Sculpture. This year, the Craven Arts Council is offering $5,000 in awards, including the $1,500 CAC&G Permanent Collection Purchase Award. The exhibition’s juror is Maya Brooks, the Mellon Foundation Assistant Curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
This exhibition will be up for two months with one reception on Friday July 8th and Friday August 12th during the ArtWalk from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The August ArtWalk will also feature poets who participated in the Ekphrastic Poetry Competition reading their works out loud surrounded by the art that inspired them. To learn more about the Ekphrastic poetry competition and The Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition, please visit CravenArts.org.
For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc., at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, 252-638-2577.
By Mairin Gwyn, Development Director