ARP Fund Spending, Land Use Plan, Budget, Leases, Among Items on BOA Meeting Agenda — June 28, 2022

The Tuesday, June 28th meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.
1. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Best. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Roll Call.
Consent Agenda
3. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for MumFest 2022.
(Ward 1) Lynne Harakal, Executive Director of Swiss Bear Downtown Development Corp., has requested several street closures to accommodate the 2022 MumFest event slated for October 7- 9, 2022. The streets to be closed from 5:00 p.m. on October 7th until 11 p.m. on October 9th are the 200-400 blocks of Broad Street, 200-300 blocks of East Front Street, 200-300 blocks of Middle Street, 300 block of Craven Street, and the 300-400 blocks of Pollock Street. In addition, she has requested the 200-300 blocks of Craven Street and 200 block of Pollock Street have restricted vehicular access from 6 a.m. on October 8th until 7 p.m. on October 9th. Swiss Bear is also requesting use of the city-owned lots known as the ” Talbots Lot” located at 304 and 308 South Front Street from 8 a.m. on October 7th until 8 p.m. on October 9th and the City-owned parking lot on the corner of Craven and Pollock Streets from 5:30 p.m. on October 7th until 11 p.m. on October 9th. A memo from Kari Warren, Interim Director of Parks and Recreation, is attached along with the event application and a map of the affected areas.
4. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for Religious Community Services’ 40th Anniversary Block Party.
(Ward 1) Candice Parker with Religious Community Services (“RCS”) has requested to close the 800-1000 blocks of George Street to vehicular traffic on August 13, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. for RCS’ 40th birthday block party. The event will not be rescheduled if there is inclement weather. A memo from Mrs. Warren is attached along with the event application, map of the street closures, and petition of consent from those affected by the closures.
5. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 500 Block of Roundtree Street for Colorfest.
(Ward 2) Derrick Bryant, event organizer for Colorfest, has requested the closure of the 500 block of Roundtree Street from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 23, 2022. A memo from Mrs. Warren, a copy of the event application, and a map of the street are enclosed.
6. Approve Minutes.
Minutes from the May 24, 2022 closed session and June 14, 2022 regular meeting are provided for review and approval.
********
7. Update From Architect on Stanley White Recreation Center.
Mayowa Alabi, Principal Architect with CPL Architecture Engineering and Planning, will provide an update on the Stanley White Recreation Center project.
8. Conduct a Public Hearing and Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the CAMA Land Use Plan Update.
The Planning and Zoning Board held a work session on March 1 , 2022 to begin updating the land use plan. The Planning and Zoning Board held a special meeting on June 17th to review and discuss the draft plan. After conducting a public hearing, the Board is asked to consider adopting a resolution to approve the plan. A memo from Matt Schelly, Interim Director of Development Services, is attached.
9. Consider Adopting a Resolution Ratifying the Action to Rename Hospital Drive as Ray Leggett Way.
During a closed session at the June 14, 2022 meeting, the Board took action to rename Hospital Drive as Ray Leggett Way. This action was requested by the Board of Commissioners for Carolina East Health System and the Board of Directors for CarolinaEast Medical Center to honor Ray Leggett for his service as President and Chief Executive Officer of the CarolinaEast Health System. The proposed resolution will ratify the action taken on June 14th.
10. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of 1703 Wilmington Street.
(Ward 1) After receiving an offer of $3,000 from Ashley Boyd to purchase 1703 Wilmington Street, the Board adopted a resolution on May 24, 2022 to initiate the upset bid process. The bid was advertised, but no upset bids were received. The vacant 0.09-acre parcel has a tax value of $6,000 and was acquired by the City in 2008. The bidder owns the adjacent property at 1705 Wilmington Street and is seeking to expand her greenspace. A memo from Brenda Blanco, City Clerk, is attached along with pictures of the property.
11. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of 2200 Grace Avenue.
(Ward 2) After receiving an offer of $10,600 from Kenny Muse for the purchase of 2200 Grace Avenue, the Board adopted a resolution on May 24, 2022 to initiate the upset bid process. The bid was advertised, but no upset bids were received. The 0.22-acre vacant parcel has a tax value of $20,000 and was donated to the City in 1992. The bidder has spoken with staff in Development Services about his plans for the property and has expressed a desire to pursue the process. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached along with pictures of the property.
12. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for 2107 Pearson Street.
(Ward 2) Davis McKinley Properties, LLC made an offer to purchase 2107 Pearson Street for $3,750, which is 50% of the tax value. The vacant 0.23 acre parcel has a tax value of $7,500 and was acquired by the City and County in 2019 through tax foreclosure. Taxes, costs, interest, and penalties due at that time were $3,189.32 to the County and $1,651.74 to the City. If the property is sold for the initial bid, the County is estimated to receive $2,572.58 and the City $1,177.42 from the proceeds. The City will also receive reimbursement for the cost to advertise the bid. The bidder has spoken with staff in Development Services and is satisfied the property is suitable for his future plans. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
13. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for 803 Pavie Avenue.
(Ward 5) Susan Barber made an offer to purchase 803 Pavie Avenue for $2,000, which is 50% of the tax value. The vacant 0.09 acre parcel has a tax value of $4,000 and was acquired by the City and County in 2017 through tax foreclosure. Taxes, costs, interest, and penalties due at that time were $2,335.74 to the County and $1,956.01 to the City. If the property is sold for the initial bid, it is estimated the County will receive $1,472.26 and the City will receive $527.74 from the proceeds. The City will also receive reimbursement for the cost to advertise the bid. This property is in the boundaries of the Redevelopment Commission. Mrs. Barber made a presentation before the Commission at its May 11, 2022 meeting, and the Commission unanimously approved a recommendation that the Board initiate the upset bid process. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
14. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Lease Agreement with Craven County for a Portion of Tax Parcel ID 8-006-384 for Use by George Street Senior Center.
(Ward 1) The City has previously leased to Craven County a portion of property that is adjacent to 811 George Street and utilized by the George Street Senior Center. The most recent lease was approved in July 2018 for a period of two years. That lease has now expired, and a new 10 year lease is proposed effective July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2032 at a rate of $1 per year. A memo from Al Cablay, Director of Public Works, is attached.
15. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Lease Agreement with State Employees Credit Union for the ATM in the Parking Lot at 302 Craven Street.
(Ward 1) The State Employee’ s Credit Union has requested renewal of the lease agreement for the ATM currently located in the City’s parking lot at 302 Craven Street. This ATM provides a needed service for those who live and work in the downtown area. The proposed lease term is for a period of 12 months beginning July 1, 2022, at a rate of $225.00 a month. A memo from Mr. Cablay is attached.
16. Consider Adopting a Resolution Accepting American Rescue Plan Earmark Funds from NC Department of Environmental Quality.
As previously announced, the City was appropriated $230,000 in American Rescue Plan Funding from the NC Department of Environmental Quality. The funding will be used for the implementation of the Northwest Interceptor Rehabilitation—Phase II project. To formally accept the grant, the City must adopt a resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Funding Offer and Acceptance form. A memo from Jordan Hughes, City Engineer, is attached.
17. Consider Adopting the Final Budget Ordinance Amendment for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
A final budget ordinance is adopted annually to revise the current year’s budget to ensure that all projected expenditures have sufficient budget and to realign the revenues to equal the appropriations. A memo from Kim Ostrom, Director of Finance, is attached.
18. Discussion of ARP Funds and Consider a Motion to Divide Funds Among the Six Wards.
The City has been awarded and received $6,704,351 in American Rescue Plan (“ARP”) funds. After much discussion at the May 24, 2022, a suggestion was made to split the allocation of funds among the six wards with each ward given the opportunity to identify the projects on which they desire to spend their allotment. A breakdown of those funds is provided along with a list of the proposed projects. The Board is asked to consider a motion to formalize the division of funds amongst the six wards.
19. Appointment(s).
a) Mayor Outlaw is asked to consider reappointing Tripp Eure to the Historic Preservation Commission or make a new appointment to serve a three-year term. Mr. Eure’s term will expire on June 30, 2022.
b) Alderman Bengel is asked to consider reappointing Ellen Sheridan to the Historic Preservation Commission or make a new appointment to serve a three-year term. Ms. Sheridan’s term will expire on June 30, 2022.
c) Alderman Aster is asked to consider reappointing Peggy Broadway to the Historic Preservation Commission or make a new appointment to serve a three-year term. Ms. Broadway’s term will expire on June 30, 2022. This is a rotating appointment among the Mayor and Aldermen, and Alderman Aster is next in the rotation.
d) Mayor Outlaw is asked to consider reappointing Anne Schout to the Planning and Zoning Board or make a new appointment to serve a three-year term. Mrs. Schout’s term will expire on June 30, 2022.
e) Alderwoman Harris is asked to make an appointment to the Police Civil Service Board to fill the seat held by Kevin Rock. Mr. Rock’s term will expire on June 30, 2022, and appointees to this Board are ineligible to serve consecutive terms.
20. Attorney’s Report.
21. City Manager’s Report.
22. New Business.
23. Closed Session.
24. Adjourn.
The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.
Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3:00 p.m. the date of the meeting.
Agenda provided by Brenda Blanco, City Clerk
Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.
Wendy Card, Editor-in-Chief