Apply for NC Arts Council Artist Support Grants

Craven Arts Council & Gallery (CAC&G) seeks applications for Artist Support Grants for 2022–2023. The deadline to apply is September 9, 2022. These grants support artists in all disciplines with funding for projects that will have a significant impact on the advancement of their professional artistic careers.
The Artist Support Grant program is managed through a partnership with Craven Arts Council to serve artists in Craven, Carteret, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, and Pamlico counties. Funding is provided by the North Carolina Arts Council. Artists at any stage of their careers, emerging or established, are eligible to apply for grants in all disciplines, such as visual art and craft, traditional art forms, music composition, film/video, literature and playwriting, and choreography and dance.
Types of fundable projects include the creation of new work, purchase of equipment and materials, and professional development workshops. Complete funding guidelines and applications are available online at www.cravenarts.org/artist-support-grants. Grant awards generally range from $500-$1250. A webinar for interested artists will be offered online via Zoom on July 13 at 6:30 p.m. with CAC&G’s Executive Director Jonathan Burger. During the webinar, Jonathan will go over the application requirements and sample applications and will also be available to answer your questions specific to your application. CAC&G will also have additional funds for eligible organizations through Grassroots + ARPA funds, with details coming soon.
Applications must be received by Friday, September 9, 2022, in person by 8:00 p.m. or online by 11:59 p.m. For more information, contact Jonathan Burger at 252-638-2577 or send an email.
By Jonathan Burger, Executive Director