9th Annual PIE Luncheon Celebrated Educators

On June 14, 2022, Partners In Education held its 9th PIE Annual Luncheon at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, with over 450 educators and community members.
The event raises money for PIE grant programs in Craven County Schools. PIE is the nonprofit support organization for Craven County Schools. PIE awarded more than $400,000 through a variety of grants and programs during the 2021–22 school year.
Dr. Curtis Jones, 2019 National Superintendent of the Year and Superintendent of the Bibb County School District in Georgia, was the keynote speaker. Dr. Jones began his career in education as a JROTC instructor with the Griffin–Spalding County School System in Griffin, Georgia. He became a high school principal and then advanced to assistant superintendent before going to Bibb County. Before his educational career, Dr. Jones served in the United States Army, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University.
As our keynote speaker, Dr. Jones was inspiring and reflective. He spoke directly to the subject at hand that we are all a Victory In Progress! It was revealed that PIE would offer a one–time grant of $3,000 to Craven County Schools principals for the 2022–23 school year in Dr. Jones’ honor.
Thank you to Jorge Benitez for allowing the premiere Havelock High Jazz Band to provide our entertainment! We are so proud of our students, and these guys rocked! Also, a huge shout out to Chef Smoke at The Flame for serving a delicious meal to the sold–out crowd! The Flame not only has excellent food and service, but they were superbly accommodating and efficient.
John Bircher as our emcee, does a fantastic job. And that might be because he is a West Craven High graduate! We had a team of volunteers who pulled the event together, and they are too numerous to mention, but we call them our super volunteers, and none of this would have happened without them!
Our deepest gratitude to our PIE Partners and to each person who attended the luncheon in support of public education. We are especially grateful to the cornerstones of our organization: the Craven County Schools administration, staff and teachers, and the PIE Ambassadors and Board.
We are all good at what we do, but together, we are great. It is our relationships that lead to the success of our students. Investing in Partners In Education is an investment in our workforce, community, and future. Thank you for your investment.
By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Partners In Education