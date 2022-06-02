2nd Annual Juneteenth of New Bern Celebration

The 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration of New Bern, NC, is mostly free and fun-filled family events located throughout the city of New Bern. Spearheaded by Coalition Coordinators Sharon Bryant, Jameesha Harris, Ashley Taylor, Carol Williams, and Talina Massey.
Juneteenth continues to be recognized, honored, and commemorated throughout the United States as an official federal holiday since 2021, but has been celebrated in communities of color since 1866. In New Bern, The Juneteenth of New Bern Coalition is organizing and promoting the cultivation and continuation of local Juneteenth Festivities in our area.
Following the success of Juneteenth Days in 2018, Juneteenth Week in 2019 and 2020, and the first Juneteenth Parade and Festival in 2021, this month will be host to a multitude of events celebrating the emancipation of those Americans in North Carolina and around the country who were horrifically enslaved for hundreds of years. We invite you to join our community as we commemorate this momentous holiday with events for the whole family:
June 10th: Craven Arts Council will hold their “ArtWalk” from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., organized from 317 Middle St.
June 10th – 12th: AAHC & the New Bern Civic Theatre will present the “Sankofa Musical Review” at 7:30 p.m. on the 10th and 11th, and 2:30 p.m. on the 12th at 414 Pollock St. (Tickets Required: visit www.newberncivictheatre.org).
June 11th: Various community men will hold a live Q&A podcast entitled “Juneteenth, American History, and African Traditions – A Conversation Between Brothers” on Juneteenth of New Bern social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube at 5:00 p.m., with special guest Jomo Akono, Vice President of the Juneteenth of Buffalo.
June 12th: JONB Coliation members will be visiting local churches such as Union Missionary Baptist Church at 1214 Raleigh St. for “Juneteenth Prayer & Fellowship.” If any church is interested in having a representative discuss Juneteenth during service or in promotion material to add to service programs, please send an email.
June 13th: Project Restore and New Bern Now will air the kick-off to Juneteenth Week with a Facebook Live Podcast at 7:00 p.m., featuring special guests U.N. Peace Ambassador Syvilla Pristell and William J. Barber III, NC Poor People’s campaign advocate and son of the illustrious Bishop Dr. William J. Barber II.
June 14th: Kayla Ingram of K-Zone Fitness will hold “Fitness with Friends in The Park” at Ft. Totten Park at 7:00 p.m.
June 15th: Isaiah Daniels and Jameesha Harris, in partnership with Lyfe Enterprises and Chick-Fil-A will host “HBCU/Divine 9 Day” at The Village, 1046 Broad St. This educational and interactive youth event will include college representatives and Greek organizations set in a college-fair style, beginning at 6:00 p.m.
June 16th: Tryon Palace will present their African American Lecture Series entitled “The Journey to Juneteenth” at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St. at 7:00 p.m.
June 17th: At 405 Middle St., YUP-ENC will host their “4th Premiere Rooftop Celebration” featuring music by 101.9 FM’s DJ Kaoss and food from Chef Smoke’s Flame Food Truck, starting at 7:00 p.m. (Tickets Required – purchase here). This event will include business vending and networking opportunities and surprise live performances.
June 18th: Partnering with the Greater Duffyfield Residents Council, “The Duffest x Juneteenth of New Bern Celebration 2022” will begin in the Henderson Park/Broad/Roundtree St. area with a Parade at 11:00 a.m., and a Festival with vendors, music, and food from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in The Five Points Area. A fireworks finale will conclude the day’s celebration at Henderson Park at sundown.
June 19th: Various Community Mothers will convene in Union Point Park for the “Maafa Prayer & Weekend Wrap Up” at 5:00 p.m. This is an opportunity for community members to recognize the impact of enslavement, honor those they’ve lost, and thank those who came before and sacrificed to better our quality of life. No registration required.
The Juneteenth of New Bern Coalition welcomes your presence, participation, and support. For more information, please visit JuneteenthOfNewBern.com.
By Talina Massey