Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: May 5 – 8, 2022

Artist Haidee Jo Summers from the UK
Around Town

Tuesdays in May: CarolinaEast Foundation’s “Dining Out Against Cancer.”

Arts & Entertainment

Check out the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artworks at Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle St.

“Bees and Blooms” Exhibit is at the North Carolina History, 529 S. Front Street., and on display through August 28.

Craven County Student Art Exhibit at North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St.

ROY G BIV Exhibition at Craven Arts Council & Studios, 317 Middle St. Call 252-638-2577.

Calendar

5th: Life on the Lesser Stairs, 3:30 p.m. at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St. Call 252-639-3524.

5th: Brews & Bites, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, 203 S Front St. Call Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow at 252-617-0211.

7th – 15th: Plein Air New Bern. Email for more info.

7th: Craven County Clean Sweep, 9:00 a.m., meet at 406 Craven St. Call 252-633-1477.

7th: Walk with a Doc: Staying Fit with Asthma, 9:00 a.m., at Creekside Park, 1821 Old Airport Rd.

7th: Paddlesport Open House, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Stand Up Outfitters, 1305 Country Club Rd. Email RSVP.

7th: Rooted in History: People, Places and Plants, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St. Call 800-767-1560.

7th: Festival of Fun, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Union Point Park. Call New Bern Parks & Recreation at 252-639-2901.

7th: Vanceboro Strawberry Festival, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary School, 2000 Farmlife Ave. Call 252-229-6881.

7th: “Medicinal Use of Herbs,” 2:00 p.m. at New Bern-Craven County Public Library, 400 Johnson St., Call 252-638-7815.

7th: UpScale ReSale & Live Auction for Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 5:30 p.m. at Elks Club, 1175 Pine Tree Dr. Call 252-633-5512.

7th: New Bern Ducks Unlimited Banquet and fundraiser, 6:00 p.m. at New Bern Shrine Club, 2012 S. Glenburnie Rd.

7th: Bingo! Night, 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Craven County Jaycee’s Fairgrounds, 3700 US 70 East. Call 252-0636-0303.

8th: East Carolina University Chorus, 4:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 320 Pollock St. Call 252-633-2109.

Music and Nightlife

Thursday:

– 30 Second Rocks & Jasmine Tasty Thai at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E.

Rowland and The Home Sales Team

Friday:

–  Mikele Buck at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.

Saturday:

– Work in Progress at The Garage, 1209 US Hwy 70 East.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where.

Fun and Games

Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven St.

Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.

Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.

Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Ave.

Rollerland, 3502 Neuse Blvd.

Outdoor Life

Lawson Creek Park
Lawson Creek Park

Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.

Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.

Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.

At the Movies

The Bruin cinema exterior
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. The Bad Guys (PG), Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG13), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG13), and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG).

Tours

Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt

Take a self-guided tour:

– African American Heritage Tour

Architectural Walking Tour

Churches and Cemeteries Tour

Civil War Heritage Tour

Historical Homes Tour

Revolutionary War Walking Tour

Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.

Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.

Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

