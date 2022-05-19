Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: May 19 – 22, 2022

Things to Do
19th: Life on the Lesser Stairs, 3:30 p.m. at Tryon Palace, 316 S. Front St. Call 252-639-3524.
19th: Craven Community Chorus Presents “Up, Up and Away,” 7:00 p.m. at Craven Community College, Orringer Auditorium, 800 College Ct. Call 252-670-0230.
21st – 22nd: Craven Community Chorus Presents “Up, Up and Away,” 3:00 p.m. at Craven Community College, Orringer Auditorium, 800 College Ct. Call 252-670-0230.
21st: Underground Railroad Symposium, 7:00 a.m. at North Carolina History Center, Cullman Performance Hall, 316 S. Front St. Call 800-767-1560.
21st: Outlander: Spark of the Rebellion, 9:15 a.m. at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St. Call 252-639-3524.
21st: EasterSeals UCP Empower New Bern Car Wash Fundraiser, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., 1722 Trent Blvd.
21st: Master Gardeners Spring Tour and Sale, 10:00 a.m. at Craven County Cooperative Extension, 300 Industrial Dr. Call 252-633-1477.
21st: 2nd Annual Tap That Anniversary Block Party, 2:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., 900 & 1000 blocks of Pollock St.
21st: Outlander: Storm of Revolution, 4:15 p.m. at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St. Call 252-639-3524.
21st: At the Gallery: “Dolly Parton” performed by Ciara DiNapoli accompanied by guitarist Joshua Lewis, 7:00 p.m. at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. Call Craven Arts at 252-638-2577.
22nd: New Bern History Quest Scavenger Hunt, 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at New Bern Battlefield Park, 300 Battlefield Trail. Call 252-638-8558.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday:
– 30 Second Rocks & Jasmine Tasty Thai at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E.
Friday:
– SnapBack at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.
Saturday:
– Clarence Coley at Vine Cafe, 3329 MLK Jr. Blvd.
Sunday:
– Rick & Jenna Huff at Persimmons Restaurant, 100 Pollock St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Arts & Entertainment
The Warrior and the Artist Exhibit and ROY G BIV Exhibition at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
“Emerging Artist” Ben Lindemann at Community Artist Gallery & Studios, 309 Middle St.
“Bees and Blooms” Exhibit is at the North Carolina History, 529 S. Front Street., and on display through August 28.
Craven County Student Art Exhibit at North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St.
Fun and Games
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven St.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Ave.
Rollerland, 3502 Neuse Blvd.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG), Firestarter (R), The Bad Guys (PG), 2000 Mules (NR), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG13).
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
