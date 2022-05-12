Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: May 12 – 15, 2022

Arts & Entertainment
It’s ArtWalk Weekend!
The Warrior and the Artist Exhibit and ROY G BIV Exhibition at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
“Emerging Artist” Ben Lindemann at Community Artist Gallery & Studios, 309 Middle St.
“Bees and Blooms” Exhibit is at the North Carolina History, 529 S. Front Street., and on display through August 28.
Craven County Student Art Exhibit at North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St.
Calendar
12th: Life on the Lesser Stairs, 3:30 p.m. at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St. Call 252-639-3524.
12th: Ukulele Club performance, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Bella’s Cafe, 323 Middle St.
12th: Navigating Your Journey: Living Well with Younger-onset Alzheimer’s webinar, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Call 1-800-272-3900.
13th: Art Walk, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Downtown New Bern.
13th: Fairfield Harbour Chorus presents “Sentimental Journey,” 7:00 p.m. at Fairfield Harbour Community Center, 585 Broad Creek Rd.
13th: Movies in the Park: Matilda, starts at dusk at Union Point Park. Call New Bern Parks & Recreation at 252-639-2901.
14th: Letter Carriers’ Food Drive.
14th: Cars and Coffee New Bern, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at New Bern Mall (behind Belk), 3100 Dr MLK Jr Blvd.
14th: We Can Be Association’s 2nd Annual Spring Adaptive Bike Day, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Creekside Park, 1821 Old Airport Rd.
14th: First Capital AACA Spring Car Show, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. in Downtown New Bern.
14th: Hurricane Expo, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Lowe’s parking lot. Contact Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance at 252-571-2976.
14th: May Garden Lecture Series, 10:30 a.m. at North Carolina History Center, Cullman Performance Hall, 316 S. Front St. Call 252-639-3524.
14th: Gospel-Fest 2022 Fundraiser for My Sister’s House, 6:00 p.m. at Craven Community College Campus Lawn, 800 College Ct. Call 252-637-2339.
15th: Fairfield Harbour Chorus presents “Sentimental Journey,” 3:00 p.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1605 Neuse Blvd.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday:
– 30 Second Rocks & Jasmine Tasty Thai at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E.
Friday:
– Ryan Rubich at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock St.
Saturday:
– Due East at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Fun and Games
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven St.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Ave.
Rollerland, 3502 Neuse Blvd.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Firestarter (R), The Bad Guys (PG), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG13), and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG).
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
Reach Out
Is there something you would like featured on the Weekend Happenings or do you have any announcements, articles, event information, and/or news tips to share with readers?
If you are interested in advertising with us, we can help you, too.
It all starts by contacting us here — and thanks for reading and participating.
–> We’re accepting submissions for our new Youth Section. Get more details here.
New Bern Bulletin
Daily news and special tidbits!
Thank you!
You have successfully joined our subscriber list.
Support our efforts
|Payment Options