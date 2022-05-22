Traffic Advisories in New Bern Starting Tomorrow, May 23, 2022

May 22, 2022
NC DOT Traffic Advisory - New Bern NC
Maps for E. Front St. Ramp and Hwy 70 overpass crossing Howell Rd.

Expect delays in three locations around New Bern this week.

Lane Closed: When taking exit 417 A-B towards New Bern/Washington off of US 70 East the right lane will be closed for crew to repair damaged bridge rail on overpass crossing over SR 1004 Howell Rd. 1 of 2 lanes closed from will be closed on Monday, May 23, 2022 to Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Expected impact to traffic is Low. (Above image)

Ramp Closed: The exit ramp on US 70 West (Exit 417A), from US70W to Front St., will be closed on Tuesday, May 24th from 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Above image)

Exit Ramp on US 70 West (Exit 417A)
Ramp Closed: Ramp from East Front St. to US 70W (Heading West) will be closed on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Expected impact to traffic is Medium (Above image)

Information from NC DOT – drive.gov.

By Wendy Card, Editor

