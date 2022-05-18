Tap That Prepares to Celebrate Anniversary Block Party

The 2nd Annual Tap That Anniversary Block Party will be held this Saturday, May 21st on the 900 and 1000 Blocks of Pollock Street in Greater Downtown New Bern, also known as the “Beermuda Triangle.” The festivities will begin at 2:00 p.m.
There will be live music from local favorites Bridge Atlantic and Brooke White and the Black Sheep, DJ K-DASH, a food truck rodeo, free photo booth and face painter, Beary the Hatchet Axe Throwing, beer trailer, mobile bar stations, and more all along the street that will be closed to traffic.
Along with the fun above, there will be a dunk tank with local celebrities including WCTI Anchor Alexis Cruz, Religious Community Services (RCS) Director Zeb Hough, Freshwater Owner Brandon Shaver, and more TBA.
During the daytime, RCS will have a food drive set up along the block to help support the community in need. If you donate any amount of items, you will receive a ticket to get a discount from one of the food trucks in attendance – ranging from 10% off to free beverages! Habitat for Humanity will have a refreshment zone with live painting and around 10 local artists.
Tap That Owner Jonathan Davis says, “This year is even bigger than last year! We are expecting great weather and tons of fun for this celebration of all three establishments in the Beermuda Triangle!”
This event was created by Tap That in 2021 to celebrate their 1 Year Anniversary. This year, they are happy to include Brewery 99, Freshwater Beer Co., and Habitat for Humanity in on all the fun.
Main Schedule (Tap That):
1:00 p.m. Streets Close
2:00 p.m. DJ K-DASH
3:00 p.m. Bridge Atlantic
6:00 p.m. Dunk a Local Celeb
7:00 p.m. Brooke White and the Black Sheep
10:00 p.m. DJ K-DASH
11:00 p.m. Music Ends
12:00 a.m. Streets Reopen
The Block Party is brought to you by Tap That Craft Beer & Wine Bar, White & Allen, P.A.,Toyota of New Bern, Religious Community Services, Stewart Equipment, Chad Sittig at State Farm Insurance, Brewery 99, and Freshwater Beer Co.
Submitted by Taylor Shannon