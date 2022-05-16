Talk New Bern & Beyond with The Podsquad – Episode 216

The Podsquad: Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), Pat Drake, and Wendy Card discuss the people, places, and latest happenings in New Bern and surrounding areas.
Special guests: Cynthia Crane, Executive Director of the Aurora Fossil Museum, Kathy Morrison with the New Bern Historical Society, and Paula Hartman with the Trent Woods Garden Club.
00:14 – Catching up with The Podsquad
10:26 – Cynthia Crane, Executive Director of the Aurora Fossil Museum
29:03 – Kathy Morrison with the New Bern Historical Society
40:42 – Blue Star Memorial Marker Dedication
41:14 – CarolinaEast Foundation’s “Dining Out Against Cancer”
41:27 – Life on the Lesser Stairs at Tryon Palace
41:55 – Ukulele Club performance
42:27 – Paula Hartman with the Trent Woods Garden Club
49:45 – Navigating Your Journey: Living Well with Younger-onset Alzheimer’s webinar
50:07 – ArtWalk
50:13 – Fairfield Harbour Chorus presents “Sentimental Journey”
50:20 – Movies in the Park: Matilda
50:38 – Letter Carriers’ Food Drive
51:43 – Cars and Coffee New Bern
52:15 – We Can Be Association’s 2nd Annual Spring Adaptive Bike Day
52:29 – First Capital AACA Spring Car Show
53:18 – Hurricane Expo
53:44 – May Garden Lecture Series, Flowers, Farming and Family
53:58 – Gospel-Fest 2022 Fundraiser for My Sister’s House
54:43 – Craven Community Chorus Presents “Up, Up and Away
55:18 – Underground Railroad Symposium
56:07 – Outlander: Spark of the Rebellion
56:21 – EasterSeals UCP Empower New Bern Car Wash Fundraiser
56:21 – Master Gardeners Spring Tour and Sale
57:25 – 2nd Annual “Beermuda Triangle” Block Party
58:32 – Outlander: Storm of Revolution
59:12 – At the Gallery: “Dolly Parton” performed by Ciara DiNapoli
59:49 – New Bern History Quest Scavenger Hunt
1:00:43 – New Bern Music Calendar
1:00:49 – Noise Ordinance
1:01:57 – Plein Air New Bern
