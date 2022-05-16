Talk New Bern & Beyond with The Podsquad – Episode 216

May 16, 2022

Photos of Podsquad hosts and guests
The Podsquad: Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), Pat Drake, and Wendy Card discuss the people, places, and latest happenings in New Bern and surrounding areas.

Special guests: Cynthia Crane, Executive Director of the Aurora Fossil Museum, Kathy Morrison with the New Bern Historical Society, and Paula Hartman with the Trent Woods Garden Club.

Show Notes:

00:14 – Catching up with The Podsquad

10:26 – Cynthia Crane, Executive Director of the Aurora Fossil Museum

29:03 – Kathy Morrison with the New Bern Historical Society

40:42 – Blue Star Memorial Marker Dedication

41:14 – CarolinaEast Foundation’s “Dining Out Against Cancer”

41:27 – Life on the Lesser Stairs at Tryon Palace

41:55 – Ukulele Club performance

42:27 – Paula Hartman with the Trent Woods Garden Club

49:45 – Navigating Your Journey: Living Well with Younger-onset Alzheimer’s webinar

50:07 – ArtWalk

50:13 – Fairfield Harbour Chorus presents “Sentimental Journey”

50:20 – Movies in the Park: Matilda

50:38 – Letter Carriers’ Food Drive

51:43 – Cars and Coffee New Bern

52:15 – We Can Be Association’s 2nd Annual Spring Adaptive Bike Day

52:29 – First Capital AACA Spring Car Show

53:18 – Hurricane Expo

53:44 – May Garden Lecture Series, Flowers, Farming and Family

53:58 – Gospel-Fest 2022 Fundraiser for My Sister’s House

54:43 – Craven Community Chorus Presents “Up, Up and Away

55:18 – Underground Railroad Symposium

56:07 – Outlander: Spark of the Rebellion

56:21 – EasterSeals UCP Empower New Bern Car Wash Fundraiser

56:21 – Master Gardeners Spring Tour and Sale

57:25 – 2nd Annual “Beermuda Triangle” Block Party

58:32 – Outlander: Storm of Revolution

59:12 – At the Gallery: “Dolly Parton” performed by Ciara DiNapoli

59:49 – New Bern History Quest Scavenger Hunt

1:00:43 – New Bern Music Calendar

1:00:49 – Noise Ordinance

1:01:57 – Plein Air New Bern

By Wendy Card

