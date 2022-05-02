Talk New Bern & Beyond with The Podsquad – Episode 214

May 2, 2022

Podsquad photos
The Podsquad: Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), Pat Drake, and Wendy Card had a great time learning about the people, places, and latest happenings in New Bern and surrounding areas. We were joined by special guests: Jim Hackett with Faith Connection and Coaches Anne Morini and Meghan Evans with Grover C. Fields Problem 3 OM Team.

Show Notes:

00:20 – Catching up with The Podsquad

03:54 – Martin Marietta Park

04:27 – Craven County Parks, New Bern parks

04:58 – First Annual Tryon Civitan Charity Golf Tournament

11:49 – Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn

13:09 – Coastal Women’s Forum Celebrates Women First Responders and upcoming Hat Social

15:28 – Val’s Crowns

16:36 – Deacon Jim Hackett with Faith Connection, Stewardship of the Earth forum

27:21 – 4th Earth Day Celebration

28:36 – Anne Morini with Grover C. Fields Problem 3 OM Team

49:52 – Colonial Capital Humane Society flea market food truck fundraiser

50:37 – International film, Come What May

51:27 – Parkison’s Awareness Day Walk

52:06 – Twin Rivers Corvette Show for Charity

52:28 – Healthy Kids Days

52:48 – North Carolina Naval History Symposium

53:38 – Small Business Market Day at White’s Farm

54:25 – Havelock Plant Swap

55:13 – Andrea and Phil Owens perform Joni Mitchell songs

55:33 – Craven County Student Art Exhibit

55:39 – ROY G BIV Exhibit

55:51 – “Bees and Blooms” Exhibit

56:24 – Carolina East Foundation’s “Dining Out Against Cancer”

56:52 – Little Breaker Science Lab

57:27 – Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction presentation

58:17 – Coastal Women’s Shelter: Mental and Emotional Health for Survivors

58:36 – Brews and Bites

59:40 – Plein Air New Bern

1:00:11 – Craven County Clean Sweep

1:00:31 – Paddlesport Open House

The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, YoutubeiTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Watch live on New Bern Now’s YouTube Channel and NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

By Wendy Card

