Talk New Bern & Beyond with The Podsquad – Episode 214

The Podsquad: Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), Pat Drake, and Wendy Card had a great time learning about the people, places, and latest happenings in New Bern and surrounding areas. We were joined by special guests: Jim Hackett with Faith Connection and Coaches Anne Morini and Meghan Evans with Grover C. Fields Problem 3 OM Team.
00:20 – Catching up with The Podsquad
03:54 – Martin Marietta Park
04:27 – Craven County Parks, New Bern parks
04:58 – First Annual Tryon Civitan Charity Golf Tournament
11:49 – Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn
13:09 – Coastal Women’s Forum Celebrates Women First Responders and upcoming Hat Social
15:28 – Val’s Crowns
16:36 – Deacon Jim Hackett with Faith Connection, Stewardship of the Earth forum
27:21 – 4th Earth Day Celebration
28:36 – Anne Morini with Grover C. Fields Problem 3 OM Team
49:52 – Colonial Capital Humane Society flea market food truck fundraiser
50:37 – International film, Come What May
51:27 – Parkison’s Awareness Day Walk
52:06 – Twin Rivers Corvette Show for Charity
52:28 – Healthy Kids Days
52:48 – North Carolina Naval History Symposium
53:38 – Small Business Market Day at White’s Farm
54:25 – Havelock Plant Swap
55:13 – Andrea and Phil Owens perform Joni Mitchell songs
55:33 – Craven County Student Art Exhibit
55:39 – ROY G BIV Exhibit
55:51 – “Bees and Blooms” Exhibit
56:24 – Carolina East Foundation’s “Dining Out Against Cancer”
56:52 – Little Breaker Science Lab
57:27 – Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction presentation
58:00 – Stewardship of the Earth forum
58:17 – Coastal Women’s Shelter: Mental and Emotional Health for Survivors
58:36 – Brews and Bites
59:40 – Plein Air New Bern
1:00:11 – Craven County Clean Sweep
1:00:31 – Paddlesport Open House
By Wendy Card