Talk New Bern & Beyond with The Podsquad – Episode 215

The Podsquad: Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), Mack Paul, Photographer, Ben Lindemann, and Wendy Card as we learn about the people, places, and latest happenings in New Bern and surrounding areas.
Special guests: Kippy Hammond with Plein Air New Bern and Commissioner Denny Bucher with First Capital Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America.
Watch:
Listen:
Audio will be uploaded soon
Show Notes:
00:18 – Catching up with The Podsquad
01:41 – Tryon Civitan Club
05:08 – Ben Lindemann exhibits
14:19 – Kippy Hammond with Plein Air New Bern
36:11 – Commissioner Denny Bucher with First Capital Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America
52:55 – CarolinaEast Foundation’s “Dining Out Against Cancer
53:40 – Life on the Lesser Stairs
53:56 – Brews and Bites
54:14 – Craven County Clean Sweep
54:55 – Walk With a Doc
55:49 – Mayte’s Sweets
56:56 – Paddlesport Open House at Stand Up Outfitters
57:16 – Rooted in History: People, Places and Plants
57:31 – Festival of Fun
57:59 – Vanceboro Strawberry Festival
58:52 – Medicinal Use of Herbs
59:29 – UpScale ReSale & Live Auction for Habitat for Humanity ReStore
59:51 – New Bern Ducks Unlimited Banquet and fundraiser
1:00:03 – Bingo! Night
1:00:21 – East Carolina University Chorus
By Wendy Card