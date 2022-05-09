Talk New Bern & Beyond with The Podsquad – Episode 215

May 9, 2022

Podsquad guests and hosts
The Podsquad: Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), Mack Paul, Photographer, Ben Lindemann, and Wendy Card as we learn about the people, places, and latest happenings in New Bern and surrounding areas.

Special guests: Kippy Hammond with Plein Air New Bern and Commissioner Denny Bucher with First Capital Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America.

Watch:

Listen:

Audio will be uploaded soon

Show Notes:

00:18 – Catching up with The Podsquad

01:41 – Tryon Civitan Club

05:08 – Ben Lindemann exhibits

14:19 – Kippy Hammond with Plein Air New Bern

36:11 – Commissioner Denny Bucher with First Capital Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America

52:55 – CarolinaEast Foundation’s “Dining Out Against Cancer

53:40 – Life on the Lesser Stairs

53:56 – Brews and Bites

54:14 – Craven County Clean Sweep

54:55 – Walk With a Doc

55:49 – Mayte’s Sweets

56:56 – Paddlesport Open House at Stand Up Outfitters

57:16 – Rooted in History: People, Places and Plants

57:31 – Festival of Fun

57:59 – Vanceboro Strawberry Festival

58:52 – Medicinal Use of Herbs

59:29 – UpScale ReSale & Live Auction for Habitat for Humanity ReStore

59:51 – New Bern Ducks Unlimited Banquet and fundraiser

1:00:03 – Bingo! Night

1:00:21 – East Carolina University Chorus

The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, YoutubeiTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Watch live on New Bern Now’s YouTube Channel and NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

By Wendy Card



