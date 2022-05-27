Seashore Life, Ocean Infants & Wooden Boats Among Events at Maritime Museum

Merry Time for Tots Summer Science School
June 1, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Children entering preschool are invited to learn a bit about our marine environment during Merry Time for Tots Summer Science School. The program includes a story, estuarine critter observation, and a related craft. Cost is $5 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Carolina Maritime Model Society Meeting
June 4, 2:00 p.m.
The Carolina Maritime Model Society exists to promote the production of high-quality ship models and encourage members and the public to participate in a craft that is as old as shipbuilding itself. Meetings, which are open to the public, are held in the museum auditorium.
Summer Science School: Pirates!
June 6–7, 9:00 a.m. – Noon
Students entering grades 1 and 2 will work with their fearless captain to learn how pirates like Blackbeard lived. The pirate crew will set the rules of the ship and go on a pirate worthy hunt through the museum to locate hidden treasure. Cost is $90 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Summer Science School: Seashore Life I
June 6–7, 9:00 a.m. – Noon
Students entering grades 1 and 2 will investigate the coastal marine life of the tidal flats, salt marshes and sounds on local islands in this two-day class. Field-based classes include ferry ride, barrier island hiking, and animal identification. Cost is $90 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Summer Science School: Seashore Life II
June 8–10, 9:00 a.m. – Noon
Students entering grades 5 and 6 will investigate estuarine habitats, plants, and animals through field and lab studies. This three-day course includes a field trip to the Rachel Carson National Estuarine Research Reserve, water quality testing, plankton identification, and many more activities. Advance registration required. Cost is $120 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Ocean Infants
June 9, 9:00 a.m.
The program, designed for infants (0-2 years) and their caregivers, involves maritime items such as whale bones, shark teeth, and pirate hats! This program, offered every second Thursday, is designed to give the caregiver and infant the chance to bond, learn, and socialize. Pre-registration required; $5 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $2). For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events.
The History of Mermaids
June 10, 11:00 a.m.
The legend of the mermaid, or half human/half fish creature, appears around the world throughout time. Join Associate Museum Curator Christine Brin in the museum auditorium for a look at some of the better-known legends of mermaids and the interesting evolution they underwent over the last few hundred years: from grotesque sea creatures to beautiful temptresses, to innocent girls, and back to grotesque sea creatures. Free, no registration required for the in-person program. You can also watch online via the museum’s Facebook page or Zoom. Sign up for Zoom at ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/sign-up-for-virtual-programs.
Introduction to Wooden Boat Building
June 11-12, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Explore the art of boat building from start to finish during a two-day, hands-on course at the North Carolina Maritime Museum’s Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. The course begins with the design and lofting of boats and moves on to the setup, steam bending and different methods of creating the backbone of small boats. Additional topics include how to make planking systems, both carvel and lap strake, and all the appropriate fastening systems. By the end of the course, students will have the knowledge and skill to choose a design and style of boat to build on their own and the confidence to take on the job. Course fee is $180 ($162 for Friends of the Museum). Course size is limited, and advance registration is required. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events.
Boat Shoes and Bow Ties
June 17, 6:30 p.m.
The Boat Shoes and Bow Ties summer party at Gallants Channel is an annual fundraiser for the Friends of the Museum. Contact the Friends at (252) 728-1638 for tickets or more details.
Exploring Coastal Habitats
June 23, 9:00 a.m. – Noon
Discover the various plants and animals of the salt marsh and tidal flats at the Rachel Carson Reserve. A guided hike will take you through the different habitats found on Town Marsh and Bird Shoal. The terrain will be sandy, muddy, and wet. $20. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events.
Summer Science School: Fish & Fishing
June 23–24, 9:00 a.m. – Noon
Students entering grades 3 and 4 will learn about coastal fish and fishing methods during this two-day class. Cane poles, bait, and tackle are provided for dock fishing. Students also use nets to catch and identify marine life in near-shore waters. Advance registration required. Cost is $90 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Boat in a Day Class
June 25, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Each participating team assembles a prepared kit for a small flat-bottomed plywood boat suitable for paddling in this course, held in the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort’s Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. The boat is 12’ long, 32” wide, and weighs about 40 lbs. Each boat will be completed to a watertight condition and ready to take home for paint or varnish. Teams are limited to a maximum of 4 persons, at least one of whom must be an adult. Minimum age is 8 years old. Course fee is $630 ($567 for Friends of the Museum). Course size is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call 252-504-7758.
Hiking and History on Shackleford Banks
June 28, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Experience Outer Banks history and wildlife with a guided hike on Shackleford Banks, part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore. Participants will take a ferry to an undeveloped barrier island. This field trip requires hiking through sandy terrain for long distances. $30. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events.
Summer Science School: Boats & Models
June 28–29, 9:00 a.m. – Noon
Students entering grades 3 and 4 will build a model of a sportfishing boat at the museum’s Watercraft Center. Museum exhibits and field trips will demonstrate the boats used for offshore charter fishing and some of the fish targeted by fishermen aboard these uniquely designed vessels. Cost is $90 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Maritime Matinee: “Rescue Men: The Story of the Pea-Island Life-Savers”
June 30, 1:00 p.m.
Join us in the museum auditorium at 1 p.m. June 30 for a showing of “Rescue Men: The Story of the Pea-Island Life-Savers,” which celebrates the heroics of the only all-Black life-saving station in the nation. Films selected in the Maritime Matinee series engage visitors on topics of maritime history, culture and the natural environment of coastal North Carolina. Free, no registration required.
By Cyndi Brown, Public Information Officer