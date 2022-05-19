Petition to Expand Library Facilities for Tutoring, Makers’ Space, STEAM programs, Labs and More

The Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Public Library are seeking signatures for their petition in support of expanded library facilities for the library’s service area. The Library serves the communities of New Bern, River Bend, Trent Woods, Bridgeton, and Townships 2, 7, and 8.
Would you like to see the New Bern-Craven County Public Library expand their library facilities?
If the answer is yes, we encourage you to sign the petition which will be presented to the Craven County Board of Commissioners.
The Library was expanded in 1992 to 26, 200 square feet. Between 1990 and 2020 the population of the greater New Bern area increased 53.4% to almost 100,000. According to standards just released by the State Library of North Carolina, minimally the library should have 64,500 sf.
Space is needed for large and small meetings, after-school assignments, tutoring, makers’ space, STEAM programs, computer learning labs, digital media labs. and other programmable flex space.
The petition and more information can be found online.
By Joanne Straight, President, Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Public Library