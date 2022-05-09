Paddling, Wildlife, Pirates, Among Events at the Beaufort Maritime Museum

Merry-time for Tots
May 11, 10:00 a.m.
Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their caregivers participate in a maritime themed hands-on experience, craft, and activity. Topics rotate between pirates, sharks, whales, and fish with a focus on both experience and exposure. Each program is 45-60 minutes long. Caregivers are asked to stay for entire program, which is offered every second Wednesday. Pre-registration required; $10 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $5). For information or to register, call 252-504-7758.
Ocean Infants
May 12, 9:00 a.m.
The program, designed for infants (0-2 years) and their caregivers, involves maritime items such as whale bones, shark teeth, and pirate hats! This program, offered every second Thursday, is designed to give the caregiver and infant the chance to bond, learn, and socialize. Pre-registration required; $5 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $2). For information or to register, call 252-504-7758.
Exploring Coastal Habitats
May 12, 9:00 a.m.–noon
Discover the various plants and animals of the salt marsh and tidal flats at the Rachel Carson Reserve. A guided hike will take you through the different habitats found on Town Marsh and Bird Shoal. The terrain will be sandy, muddy, and wet. $20. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758.
Kayak the Salt Marsh
May 18, 9:00 a.m.–noon
Learn about the benefits of salt marshes while on the water. Basic kayak instruction and safety lessons on shore are followed by a two-mile paddle through the salt marsh. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must know how to swim; some kayak experience is recommended. $35 ($25 with own kayak). Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758.
World Turtle Day: Sea Turtles of North Carolina
May 23, 1:00 p.m.
Spending only a brief time on land, sea turtles are quite different from most other turtles we know. From hatchling to adult, a lifetime at sea is no small task for these reptiles that grow so big. Join the museum educators in the auditorium on World Turtle Day to learn about the different species of sea turtles that inhabit the coastal waters of North Carolina and the trials they face from before they even emerge from their sandy nest. Free; no registration required.
Hiking and History on Shackleford Banks
May 25, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Experience Outer Banks history and wildlife with a guided hike on Shackleford Banks, part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore. Participants will take a ferry to an undeveloped barrier island. This field trip requires hiking through sandy terrain for long distances. $30. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758.
‘It’s Electrifying! Electrolytic Reduction in Archaeological Conservation’
May 26, 11:00 a.m.
Sometimes conservators put electrodes on things. Join Museum conservator Michelle Crepeau in the auditorium to learn why. The free program on conservation basics will examine electrolytic reduction: what it is, how it works and why conservators use electrochemical reactions to clean and desalinate marine archaeological metals. Registration is not required.
For more information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit the NC Maritime Museums Beaufort website.
By Cyndi Brown, Public Information Officer