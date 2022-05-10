Official Swearing-In Ceremony for New Board of Education Member

The Board of Education swore in new Board Member, Brent Manning May 9, 2022, at a special called meeting at the Board of Education Administrative Building at 10:00 a.m. Mr. Manning was selected as the new Board Member to represent District One after Ms. Stefanie King resigned her position in March.
Mr. Brent Manning, a native of Vanceboro, North Carolina, graduated from West Craven High School in 2002. After graduation, he attended Pitt Community College and the University of Mount Olive where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
After earning his degree, Mr. Manning served in Craven County Schools as Cafeteria Manager and later, CTE Business Educator at West Craven Middle School.
Currently, Mr. Manning operates in his calling as Lead Pastor at West Vanceboro Church of God. For eight years, he has served in this leadership role that has allowed him to also serve the community. He is a servant leader who believes we are better together and strives to always be a team player.
Mr. Manning has always been passionate about education, knowing that knowledge is power and the basic building block for society development. He has a heart for students to be empowered and prepared for success. He loves watching people grow in their purpose, which allows them to positively contribute to our community and world. His goal for the educational system is to see our students become successful and productive citizens, in and out of the classroom.
Mr. Manning and his lovely wife, Jessica, have been married for 13 years. Together, they have two boys, Ezekiel and Liam.
The Board of Education looks forward to welcoming Mr. Manning to the team and having his wisdom and knowledge help lead the Board of Education in making the best decisions to benefit our students, staff, families, and the community.
By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations