New Bern Yacht Club presents The Fish-Eye View of Carolina Shipwrecks

May 18, 2022

New Bern Yacht Club flag pole
New Bern Yacht Club’s next General Membership Meeting will be Tuesday, May 24, 6:30 p.m. Social Hour, 7:30 p.m. Program and Business Meeting. Divin’ Dawgs Scuba will present “The Fish-Eye View,” a diver’s perspective on the coastal shipwrecks along the Eastern North Carolina Coastline. Divin’ Dawgs is based in New Bern and teaches a range of recreational and technical diving courses.

Thinking about joining a yacht club? NBYC welcomes mariners with all styles and sizes of boats and offers year-round cruising and social events. To attend as guests, please email us.

Visit us on the web at NewBernYachtClub.com, Facebook.com/NewBernYachtClub.

Submitted by Lucy Lichty

.

