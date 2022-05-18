New Bern Mayor, Aldermen, and Craven County Commissioner Primary Election Results

May 18, 2022

New Bern City Hall
Note: Results are unofficial. 

The results are in for the City of New Bern Municipal Election and the Primary Election for Craven County Commissioners! Bob Brinson wins race for Alderman Ward 6. Beatrice Smith wins District 3, ET Mitchell wins District 4, and Theron McCabe wins District 5.

Per NC Statute§ 163-293. Determination of election results in cities using the election and runoff election method. (a) Except as otherwise provided in this section, nonpartisan municipal elections in cities using the election and runoff election method shall be determined by a majority of the votes cast. A majority within the meaning of this section shall be determined as follows:

(1) When more than one person is seeking election to a single office, the majority shall be ascertained by dividing the total vote cast for all candidates by two. Any excess of the sum so ascertained shall be a majority, and the candidate who obtains a majority shall be declared elected…

Therefore, the winner must get 50% of the vote plus one additional vote. Runners-up for Mayor, Ward 1 and 2 Aldermen may request a runoff.

According to Director Meloni Wray, Craven County Board of Elections, “The elected officials for the City of New Bern cannot be sworn in until after they receive the official Certificate of Election.”

“We have 6 days to issue these after the canvass of the election. Canvass for the May 17 election is May 27.”

“If there is a runoff for any races it will be July 26 with the canvass being August 5.”

“The City of New Bern will set the date for the swearing in of the new elected officials.”

Here’s the results:

Mayor

Toussaint E. Summers, Jr.   Ballot Count: 2,622 Percent:  46.15 %

Jeffrey T. Odham                    Ballot Count:  2,621 Percent:  46.13%

Tim Harris                                Ballot Count: 303     Percent:  5.33%

Maxwell D. Oglesby                Ballot Count: 126     Percent:  2.22%

Write-In (Misc)                       Ballot Count: 10       Percent:  0.18%

Alderman Ward 1

Sabrina Bengel                       Ballot Count: 544     Percent:  42.83 %

Rick Prill                                  Ballot Count: 506     Percent:  39.84%

Bernard W. White                 Ballot Count: 217     Percent:  17.09%

Write-In (Misc)                     Ballot Count: 3        Percent:  0.24%

Alderman Ward 2   

Jennell Reddick                    Ballot Count: 267     Percent:  38.64%

Hazel Royal                           Ballot Count: 240     Percent:  34.73 %

Jameesha Harris                  Ballot Count: 183     Percent:  26.48%

Write-In (Misc)                    Ballot Count: 1        Percent:  0.14%

Alderman Ward 3          

Bobby Aster                       Ballot Count: 976     Percent:  97.80%

Write-In (Misc)                 Ballot Count: 22       Percent:  2.20%

Alderman Ward 4

Johnnie Ray Kinsey         Ballot Count: 530     Percent:  94.31%

Write-In (Misc)                 Ballot Count: 32       Percent:  5.69%

Alderman Ward 5        

Barbara J. Best                  Ballot Count: 474     Percent:  97.53%

Write-In (Misc)                 Ballot Count: 12       Percent:  2.47%

Alderman Ward 6             

Bob Brinson                       Ballot Count: 816     Percent:  60.99%

Travis Oakley                     Ballot Count: 510     Percent:  38.12%

Write-In (Misc)                 Ballot Count: 12       Percent:  0.90%

Craven County Commissioner District 3      

Beatrice Smith                   DEM   Ballot Count: 764     Percent: 63.04%

Dorothea D. White             DEM   Ballot Count: 448     Percent: 36.96%

Craven County Commissioner District 4

ET Mitchell                       REP   Ballot Count: 1,480 Percent:  62.79%

Dana E. Outlaw                 REP   Ballot Count: 877     Percent:  37.21%

Craven County Commissioner District 5

Theron McCabe                DEM   Ballot Count:  411    Percent:  66.18%

Milly Acevedo                   DEM   Ballot Count: 210     Percent:  33.82%

For more results, visit the North Carolina Board of Election website.

By Wendy Card, Editor

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

Payment Options

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design