New Bern Mayor, Aldermen, and Craven County Commissioner Primary Election Results

The results are in for the City of New Bern Municipal Election and the Primary Election for Craven County Commissioners! Bob Brinson wins race for Alderman Ward 6. Beatrice Smith wins District 3, ET Mitchell wins District 4, and Theron McCabe wins District 5.
Per NC Statute§ 163-293. Determination of election results in cities using the election and runoff election method. (a) Except as otherwise provided in this section, nonpartisan municipal elections in cities using the election and runoff election method shall be determined by a majority of the votes cast. A majority within the meaning of this section shall be determined as follows:
(1) When more than one person is seeking election to a single office, the majority shall be ascertained by dividing the total vote cast for all candidates by two. Any excess of the sum so ascertained shall be a majority, and the candidate who obtains a majority shall be declared elected…
Therefore, the winner must get 50% of the vote plus one additional vote. Runners-up for Mayor, Ward 1 and 2 Aldermen may request a runoff.
According to Director Meloni Wray, Craven County Board of Elections, “The elected officials for the City of New Bern cannot be sworn in until after they receive the official Certificate of Election.”
“We have 6 days to issue these after the canvass of the election. Canvass for the May 17 election is May 27.”
“If there is a runoff for any races it will be July 26 with the canvass being August 5.”
“The City of New Bern will set the date for the swearing in of the new elected officials.”
Here’s the results:
Mayor
Toussaint E. Summers, Jr. Ballot Count: 2,622 Percent: 46.15 %
Jeffrey T. Odham Ballot Count: 2,621 Percent: 46.13%
Tim Harris Ballot Count: 303 Percent: 5.33%
Maxwell D. Oglesby Ballot Count: 126 Percent: 2.22%
Write-In (Misc) Ballot Count: 10 Percent: 0.18%
Alderman Ward 1
Sabrina Bengel Ballot Count: 544 Percent: 42.83 %
Rick Prill Ballot Count: 506 Percent: 39.84%
Bernard W. White Ballot Count: 217 Percent: 17.09%
Write-In (Misc) Ballot Count: 3 Percent: 0.24%
Alderman Ward 2
Jennell Reddick Ballot Count: 267 Percent: 38.64%
Hazel Royal Ballot Count: 240 Percent: 34.73 %
Jameesha Harris Ballot Count: 183 Percent: 26.48%
Write-In (Misc) Ballot Count: 1 Percent: 0.14%
Alderman Ward 3
Bobby Aster Ballot Count: 976 Percent: 97.80%
Write-In (Misc) Ballot Count: 22 Percent: 2.20%
Alderman Ward 4
Johnnie Ray Kinsey Ballot Count: 530 Percent: 94.31%
Write-In (Misc) Ballot Count: 32 Percent: 5.69%
Alderman Ward 5
Barbara J. Best Ballot Count: 474 Percent: 97.53%
Write-In (Misc) Ballot Count: 12 Percent: 2.47%
Alderman Ward 6
Bob Brinson Ballot Count: 816 Percent: 60.99%
Travis Oakley Ballot Count: 510 Percent: 38.12%
Write-In (Misc) Ballot Count: 12 Percent: 0.90%
Craven County Commissioner District 3
Beatrice Smith DEM Ballot Count: 764 Percent: 63.04%
Dorothea D. White DEM Ballot Count: 448 Percent: 36.96%
Craven County Commissioner District 4
ET Mitchell REP Ballot Count: 1,480 Percent: 62.79%
Dana E. Outlaw REP Ballot Count: 877 Percent: 37.21%
Craven County Commissioner District 5
Theron McCabe DEM Ballot Count: 411 Percent: 66.18%
Milly Acevedo DEM Ballot Count: 210 Percent: 33.82%
For more results, visit the North Carolina Board of Election website.
By Wendy Card, Editor