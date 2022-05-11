New Bern Civitan Club Honors New Bern Fireman

The New Bern Civitan Club completed its yearly community awards by honoring New Bern Fire Department Battalion Chief, Dennis Tyndall. This completed its Community Awards cycle for this year which had previously been awarded to the Police Department, the Sheriff Department, and the Department of Social Services for a Foster Parent/Family. The Club has sponsored these awards for over twenty years presenting each recipient with a plaque.
At the ceremony, Fire Chief Bobby Boyd highlighted the background of Chief Tyndall who started his career with the New Bern Fire Rescue in June 1997. Prior to that, Tyndall was in the Navy and served as a firefighter, duty fire marshal, gas free engineer and Chemical, Biological, Radiological Warfare Operations Specialist. In October 2001 he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. In August 2018, he was endorsed to the rank of Battalion Chief and serves as the department’s Accreditation Manager.
Dennis works part-time as an EMT for a county rescue squad. He is a member of the NC Critical incident Stress Management Team as well as being a state certified Fire Service Instructor and National Child Passenger Safety Instructor. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Fire Protection Technology and one in Emergency Management. He received his bachelor’s degree in Fire and Emergency Service Management in 2016. He is a member of Temple Baptist Church and the Berne Masonic Lodge where he served as master of the Lodge for two years, a member of the Scottish Rite Masonic Body, and is a member of the Sudan Shriners.
In describing Tyndall, Chief Boyd said, “Dennis has been nothing less than a team player that communicates and develops relations within the department and the citizens he serves. He is recognized as a leader that is committed and dedicated to his community. He goes the extra mile when it comes to collaborating with his company in developing their knowledge, skills, abilities, leadership and leading by example as he supports the department’s mission.” Boyd went on, “I have watched Dennis mature and grow within the department. He is the type of employee that all Fire Chiefs dream of having. He is willing to learn, lead by example, and completes tasks in a timely and proficient manner.”
After receiving the award, Tyndall stated, “I believe in service and community outreach. We all have something to offer, even if it is just a kind word. Whether it is through the military, fire service, or civic organizations, I am proud and appreciative of the opportunities I have been given to serve my fellow man.”
NBCC President Jim Comer closed with, “Our Club honors a firefighter and others who serve our community every year. We are grateful for what they do for our population. We thank our Club Community Awards Chairperson, Helen Shine, who has spearheaded these awards almost from their inception. Our Club is honored to be able to recognize these ‘heroes’ every year.”
By Maureen Comer, Club Secretary