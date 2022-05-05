New Bern Area Restaurants Open on Mother’s Day

Are you looking for restaurants that will be open in the greater New Bern area on Mother’s Day?
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant on the list, we may not have been able to reach them. Please let us know if you are aware of a restaurant that’s open and we will add them to the list.
Breakfast, Coffee Shops, and Delis:
Baker’s Kitchen, 227 Middle St., 637-0304
Bella’s Cafe & Catering, 323 Middle St., 633-7900
Country Biscuit Restaurant, 809 Broad St., 638-5151
Cow Cafe, 319 Middle St., 672-9269
Sea Glass Cafe, 1803 S. Glenburnie Rd., 634-1808
Italian:
37th Street Pizzeria, 2402 Neuse Blvd., 633-5444
Doughpe Pizza and More, 1904 US Hwy 70E, 649-1900
Mario’s Pizza, 1822 S. Glenburnie Rd., 633-0836
Paula’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 3946 Dr MLK Jr. Blvd., 636-2324
Sara’s Big Apple Pizzeria, 1150 Broad Creek Rd., 636-2555
Mexican/Southwest:
Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant, 1900 S. Glenburnie Rd., 634.1894
Mi Cabana, 1719 Red Robin Ln., 631-1873
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2000 S. Glenburnie Rd., 631-5237
Surf and Turf (Seafood & Steak):
Captain Ratty’s Seafood & Steakhouse, 202 Middle St., 633-2088
Friday’s 1890 Seafood, 2307 Neuse Blvd., 637-2276
MJ’s Raw Bar and Grill, 216 Middle St., 635-6890
Pirates Cove Seafood & Oyster Bar, 417 S Front St., 288-6334
Sea & Soul Bar & Grille, 1244 US-70E, 631-2215
Upscale Dining:
Christoph’s on the Water (Doubletree), 100 Middle St., 658-9000
Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar, 219 Middle St., 633-5909
Persimmons Restaurant, 100 Pollock St., 514-0033
Saltwater Grill at River Bend, 1 Marina Rd., 631-2742
Variety Dining:
Annabelle’s Restaurant, Twin Rivers Mall, 3100 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 633-6401
Attitudes Pub & Grill, 32 Shoreline Dr., 633-2006
Bern Bar & Grill, 1904 S. Glenburnie Rd., 631-5170
Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant & Pub, 415 S. Front St., 288-6351
Carolina Grill, 998 Hwy 70 E., 634-3456
Famous Restaurant, 2210 Neuse Blvd., 637-2809
Half Time Pub and Grill, 3325 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 672-8777
Lawson’s on the Creek, 529 S Front St., 631-1718
Michael’s Pub & Patio, 208 Pollock St., 631-1209
The Flame Catering, 2301 Neuse Blvd., 633-1193 (Brunch, reservations required)
Spunky McDoogle’s, 1908 S. Glenburnie Rd., 637-5705
Vine Cafe, 3329 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 631-5625
Happy Mother’s Day.
Wendy Card