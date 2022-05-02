NCWorks Weekly Job Board for May 2, 2022

City of New Bern:
Canoe & Kayak Attendant (Seasonal/PT) [JO #12183613]
Community & Economic Development Manager [JO #12152936]
Director of Development Services [JO #12194669]
Electric Line Worker [JO #12207152]
Electricial Engineer Technician [JO #12153736]
Equipment Operator I (Solid Waste) [JO #12205888)
Equipment Operator I (Streets) [JO #12174982]
Equipment Operator I (Wastewater Treatment Plant) [JO #12183951]
Facility Attendant [JO #12150486]
Head Lifeguard [JO #12150395]Lead Equipment Operator I [JO #12193806]
Lead Equipment Operator II [JO #12206290]
Lifeguard (Parks & Rec) [JO #12150444]
Maintenance Construction Worker [JO #12193807]
Parks Crew Leader [JO #12183617]
Parks Maintenance Specialist [JO #12193804]
Police Officer [JO #12149182]
Police Officer Trainee [JO #12207145]
PST/Telecommunicator [JO #12176762]
Special Events Assistant (Seasonal/PT) [JO #12183609]
Utility Maintenance Worker/Lead Worker [JO #12149300]
Apply online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/newbernnc; or visit www.ncworks.gov and input JO #
******
AIC Insulation – Insulation Helper [JO #12206076]
American Greetings – Support Merchandiser [JO #12208950]
B. Prescott Marine Construction – Construction Worker [JO #12206347]
Blue Arbor – Paint Technician [JO #12206581]
Broad Street Take Out – Cashier [JO #12207685]
B/S/H – Machine Operator [JO #12182630]
City of Havelock – Senior Center Special Events Coordinator [JO #12187286]
Cherry Point Bay Nursing & Rehab – Dietary Aide [JO #12195176]
Cleaning By Kate – House Cleaner [JO #12208706]
County of Pamlico – Social Worker II [JO #12194604]
Craven Community College – Director of Community Workforce Readiness [JO #12190904]
Craven County Government – Deputy Sheriff [JO #12209876]
Craven-Pamlico Regional Library – Branch Manager [JO #12191230]
Executive Personnel Group – Production Worker [JO #12207485]
Frit Car & Equipment – Admin Assistant [JO #12194001]
Goodwill Industries of ENC – Sorter [JO #12210094]
Hardy Construction – CDL Class A Driver [JO #12195101]
J. E. Dillahunt & Associates – Admin Assistant [JO #12207309]
Jones County Public Schools – Mathematics Teacher [JO #12191216]
Landura Management – Apartment Maintenance Tech [JO #12190004]
New Bern Housing Authority – Maintenance Tech [JO #12206027]
Pamlico Correctional Institution – HVAC Mechanic [JO #12206632]
Robert’s Towing & Auto Salvage – Class B CDL Tow Truck Driver [JO #12208593]
The Arora Group – Psychiatric Technician [JO #12207994]
Trinity Services Group – Food Service Supervisor [JO #12209713]
For more details/how to apply, visit ncworks.gov and search by JOB # or Text NCWORKSJOBS to 877-916-6901.
For more information, visit Career Center – Craven, 2836 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC, call 252-514-4828, send an email, or text NCWORKSJOBS to 877-916-6901.
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with disabilities. Committed equal opportunity employer/program.
By Reeshema Walker, Center Manager, NCWorks Career Center