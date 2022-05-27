NC Pre-K Registration Enrollment for Craven County Schools

Parents who are interested in enrolling their four-year-old child in one of the pre-kindergarten programs provided in the Craven County School District for the 2022- 2023 school year will have two ways to apply. Children must be four years of age on or before August 31, 2022, to qualify. Parents can choose to register using the on-line application for their child who meets the age requirement, or they can apply at the in-person registration that will be held on Tuesday, June 14th from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Graham A. Barden Elementary, located at 200 Cedar Drive in Havelock.
Parents who are interested in applying on-line should visit www.cravenk12.org and click on the link to begin the Pre-K Application for 2022-2023. The purpose of the application is to determine eligibility of the applicant’s four-year-old for the North Carolina Pre-Kindergarten, Title 1, and/or Head Start Programs offered in Craven County. Parents will need to upload their child’s official birth certificate and proof of family income. Proof of income can be two consecutive pay stubs or an annual tax document. All information will remain confidential.
Parents who prefer to apply in-person at Graham A. Barden Elementary on June 14th will need to bring their child’s official birth certificate, as well as proof of family income. This is not a first-come, first-serve event and it is not necessary for the child to be present at the registration.
The NC Pre-Kindergarten Program is designed to provide high-quality educational experiences to enhance school readiness for eligible four-year-old children. Participants for the NC Pre-Kindergarten Program will be selected based on program criteria, which includes family income. Applicants will be notified of the selection at a later date. There is no cost to families who are selected to participate. NC Pre-Kindergarten classes are located in various sites across Craven County.
By Pinkie S. Moore, Community Outreach Coordinator, Craven Smart Start