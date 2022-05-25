MERCI Clinic Earns NAFC Quality Standards Program Gold Rating

MERCI Clinic earned a 2022 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) Quality Standards Program. The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinic’s mission is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable healthcare.
The NAFC and its members are dedicated to ensuring that patients receive quality healthcare. To quantify and qualify the care provided at the Free and Charitable Clinic network, the NAFC formalized a set of Quality Standards for member organizations. NAFC Members voluntarily submit information to the NAFC on the various policies and procedures in place to attain their standards rating and attest/pledge that they successfully incorporate these standards within their organization. NAFC Quality Standards elements include policies and procedures related to the following areas: Administrative, Clinic/Pharmacy Responsibilities, Credentialing and Privileging Systems, Patient Care, and Risk Management Systems.
We are excited to have received this top rating highlighting our commitment to providing quality care for our patients. For more information on the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org. For more information on MERCI Clinic please visit www.merciclinic.org.
By Barbara Krcmar, Executive Director, MERCI Clinic