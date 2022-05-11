Looking for a Place to Dip Your Line?

Get started by visiting the NC Wildlife Resource Commission’s (NCWRC) Fishing Access Map. It’s a great resource to learn more about different access areas.
As you can see, the following are some good places to go fishing.
Local fishing holes and boat ramps include:
Bridgeton, Wildlife Rd. (Neuse River)
Boat ramp access and ADA compliant
American Shad, Crappie, Hickory Shad, Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Sunfish, Striped Bass, White Perch
Brices Creek Boat Ramp, National Forest Rd., New Bern (Brices Creek)
Boat ramp access, fishing pier access and ADA compliant
Chain Pickerel, Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Sunfish, White Perch
Cool Springs Boat Ramp, Ernul (Swift Creek)
Boat ramp access and ADA compliant
American Shad, Crappie, Hickory Shad, Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Sunfish, Striped Bass, White Perch
Glenburnie Park, 1700 Cobb St., New Bern (Neuse River)
Boat ramp access and Canoe access
American Shad, Crappie, Hickory Shad, Catfish, Striped Bass, Sunfish, White Perch
Lee’s Landing, 3337 Lee Landing Rd., New Bern (Upper Broad Creek)
Boat ramp access and ADA compliant
Largemouth Bass, Sunfish
Fishing access areas that are not on the map include:
– Creekside Park, 1821 Old Airport Rd., New Bern
– Cottle Park, 608 River Rd., Trent Woods
– Cowpen Landing, Cowpen Landing Rd., Vanceboro
– Latham-Whitehurst Nature Park, 1095 Broad Creek Rd., New Bern
– Lawson Creek Park, 1309 Country Club Rd., New Bern
– Leander Morgan Park, 925 Walk Bellamy Dr., New Bern
– Martin Marietta Park, S. 700 Glenburnie Rd., New Bern
– Spring Garden Boat Ramp, 585 NW Craven Middle School Rd., New Bern
– Union Point Park (Boat Ramp only), 210 E. Front St., New Bern
The NCWRC also has a Tackle Loaner Program (TLP) for new anglers. Their website states they’ve “teamed up with various cities, counties, state parks and other organizations so that North Carolinians (and visitors) are able to borrow rods, reels and other fishing gear free of charge. The Commission created the program back in the 90’s to introduce new anglers, especially children, to the wonderful pastime of fishing and encourage novice anglers to develop their skills. The program is funded by the federal Sport Fish Restoration program.”
The City of New Bern or Craven County do not have a TLP, but you’d like to see one, contact the NCWRC at tackleloaner@ncwildlife.org.
By Wendy Card