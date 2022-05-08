Lewis n Clark’s Expedition: James Taylor & Carole King

New Bern Civic Theatre’s Encore Series presents: Lewis n Clark Band’s Expedition through the songs and stories of James Taylor and Carole King on Saturday, June 18th at 7:30 p.m. at New Bern Civic Theatre. To purchase tickets visit NewBernMusic.com.
Accompanied by Dr. Timothy Maddox-Fisher on piano and Jimmy Merritt on guitar, and Ethan Dixon on drums, this charming duo will delight and entertain you with hits such as Carolina In My Mind, I Feel The Earth Move, Handyman, One Fine Day, Fire & Rain, Where You Lead, You’ve Got A Friend, Tapestry, and much more!
Von Lewis & Abbey Clark (Lewis N Clark) met as artists-in-residence at the famed Greenbrier Resort in W.V. in 2014. Since then they have traveled and performed their duo act all over the country and in Hawaii and Australia aboard Carnival Cruise Lines. They have opened before the concerts of Jimmy Buffett, Maroon Five, Joe Nichols, and Livingston Taylor (James Taylor’s brother). Most notably, Von Lewis, also a film and TV actor, played and sang as Bobby Rydell in the opening scene of the 91st Oscar Award-winning Best Picture, GREEN BOOK. For more information on the Lewis n Clark visit LewisnClarkMusic.com.
