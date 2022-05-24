Juneteenth Exhibition Features Local African American Artists

Craven Arts Council is proud to present their annual Juneteenth exhibition in the Main Gallery. This exhibition will feature work by local African American artists. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the June ArtWalk from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10th.
Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19th every year and commemorates the announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in the state of Texas after the Civil War. In honor of this historic celebration of freedom in the South, local African American artists will present works about the holiday, African American History, their experiences as African Americans, and what freedom means to them. Artists included in the Juneteenth exhibition include Toni Graves, Jacinda Aytch, Kevin Cruz, and Diamond Campbell.
Works in the exhibition feature a wide variety of mediums and range in style from afro-futurism to portraiture. For more information please call 252-638-2577.
The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
By Mairin Gwyn Narron, Development Director