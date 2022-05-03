Join Master Gardeners for Spring Tour and Sale

Craven County Master Gardeners are hosting a free event Saturday May 21, 10 a.m. till 12 noon.
Plants grown by Master gardeners and plants from the demonstration garden will be available for sale (cash or checks only).
Master Gardeners will lead a tour and discussion of trees on campus that are appropriate for the home landscape 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
The Eastern Rose Society will also be on hand with rose bushes and cut roses for sale.
Call 252-633-1477 for more information.
Located at Craven County Cooperative Extension, 300 Industrial Drive – New Bern Exit 409 off Hwy 70 W – Clarks Road.
By Carole Glover