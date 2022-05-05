Join CarolinaEast’s Pulmonologist Dr. Evan Restelli for “Walk with a Doc”

CarolinaEast Health System’s Walk with a Doc program returns this Saturday, May 7 at 9:00 a.m. at Creekside Park (meet at the Walking Trail Shelter – the second shelter). This month’s health discussion is titled “Staying Fit with Asthma,” led by Dr. Evan Restelli.
Dr. Restelli is a pulmonologist (lung specialist) who practices here in New Bern and the surrounding area. He sees adult patients with a variety of lung conditions. He sees patients in the office as well as in the hospital.
The Walk with a Doc events are free and open to the public. After the brief medical presentation we will all participate in a group walk. The walk is 1.5 miles in total, but people are welcome to walk all of it or part of it. People of all ages and fitness abilities are welcome! Bring your whole family! Participants are encouraged to walk at their own pace.
More information regarding Walk with a Doc can be found here.
By Chelsea Robinson, Public Relations Specialist, CarolinaEast Health System