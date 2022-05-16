Information for Voters on Municipal & Primary Election Day — Tomorrow, May 17

If you’re headed to the polls tomorrow and if you’re not sure who’s running, here’s the list of City of New Bern candidates and here for a list of NC Primary candidates.
We interviewed candidates running in contested races for New Bern Mayor and Aldermen. Watch them on New Bern Now’s YouTube channel.
Here’s the list and location of Polling Precincts:
George St. – Craven Co., 811 George St., New Bern
Bridgeton – Tri Community Fire, 200 Saint Delights Church Rd., New Bern
Grantham 1a – #7 Township Fire, 1705 Old Cherry Point Rd., New Bern
Brices Creek – #7 Township Fire, 1815 Brices Creek Rd., New Bern
Croatan – #6 Township Fire Dept., 109 Carolina Pine Blvd., New Bern
Fort Totten – YMCA, 100 YMCA Ln., New Bern
Grantham 2b – New Song Church, 521 Grantham, New Bern
N3N5 (Temp) – Fort Totten – Twin Rivers YMCA, Glenburnie-Grove C Fields, 100 YMCA Ln., New Bern
Rhems Fire Department, Clarks-Rhems, 5860 US 17 Hwy, New Bern
H J Macdonald, 3127 Elizabeth Ave., New Bern
West New Bern, West New Bern, 1225 Pinetree Dr., New Bern
Cove City Fire Department, Cove City-Barnwell, 425 Main St., Cove City
Dover Fire Department Annex, Dover-Fort Barnwell, 100 Main St., Dover
Fairfield Harbour, 589 Broad Creek Rd., New Bern
Harlowe – Harlowe Community Center, 125 Godette School Rd., Havelock
Havelock Tourist & Event Center, 201 Tourist Center Dr., Havelock
Jasper – #9 Township Fire Dept., 3783 NC Hwy 55, New Bern
Little Swift Creek Fire Department, Truitt-Ernul, 4580 US 17 Hwy, Ernul
River Bend Municipal Building, River Bend, 51 Shoreline Dr., New Bern
Trent Woods – Garber United Methodist Church, 4202 Country Club Rd., New Bern
Vanceboro Fire Department, 375 NC 43 Hwy, Vanceboro
For questions about local elections, contact the Craven County Board of Elections.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections provided the following tips for voters who cast their ballot on Primary Election Day:
- In the primary election, voters will select nominees for a political party to move on to the November 8 general election. Contests on the ballot include U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state and local judges, district attorney, and county offices. In primaries, voters affiliated with a political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party. Unaffiliated voters may choose the ballot of any party that has a primary. Libertarians do not have any primaries this year. More information: Upcoming Election.
- Voters in approximately 30 municipalities across the state will also go to the polls to elect mayors and city/town council members. These municipal elections occur at the same time and on the same ballot as the primary contests for the general election. To find out if your municipality is conducting an election on May 17, visit the State Board’s Local Voter Tool.
- Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.
- Find your Election Day polling place through the Voter Search or the Polling Place Search.
- Sample ballots are available through the Voter Search tool. Enter your first and last name to pull up your voter record, then scroll down to the “Your Sample Ballot” section. For more information on primary candidates for the N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals, see the State Board’s Judicial Voter Guide: 2022 Primary Election. The State Board does not provide information about candidates for other contests, but some media outlets and advocacy groups do. Many candidates also have websites and social media accounts. Knowing your candidate choices in advance and being familiar with the ballot will help your voting experience go more quickly.
- If you are voting by mail and have not returned your ballot, you may not return your ballot to a polling site on Election Day. You may mail your ballot back or return your ballot sealed inside the completed envelope in person to your county board of elections by 5 p.m. on Election Day. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, and must be received by the county board by Friday, May 20. If you mail your ballot on or before Election Day, you may not vote again in person.
- North Carolina residents may not register to vote on Election Day, unless they become eligible after the April 22 registration deadline due to becoming a U.S. citizen or having their rights restored following a felony conviction.
- Voters are not required to show photo ID to vote. See Voter ID for details.
- Voters who need assistance at the polls must request that assistance. Curbside voting is available for voters who are unable to enter the voting place without assistance due to age or disability. Once inside the polling place, voters who experience difficulties should request help from an election worker. For more information, see the Help for Voters with Disabilities page.
- The State Board asks that all voters respect the right of others to participate in the election. Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately.
- If you present to vote and your name is not on the voter list, you may request a provisional ballot. About 10 days after an election, voters who cast a provisional ballot can check the status of their ballot with the Provisional Search tool.
- On Election Night, unofficial results will be updated as they become available on the Election Results Dashboard.
For more information about Election Day voting, please visit Vote in Person on Election Day.
By Wendy Card, Editor