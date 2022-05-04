Hope For The Warriors To Host Run For The Warriors

Online registration is now open for the Run For The Warriors, Jacksonville taking place Saturday, May 28 at Riverwalk Park in Jacksonville. The annual event hosts a 5K and 10K for all levels of runners, walkers, and adaptive cyclists. The event is rain or shine with opening ceremonies starting at 7:00 a.m. and the races beginning at 7:30 a.m. There are also virtual options.
The race options for the Run For The Warriors, Jacksonville include:
- 5K in-person (includes a t-shirt and medal) for a $25 registration fee. Price increases to $30 on May 13.
- 10K in-person (includes a t-shirt and a medal) for a $35 registration fee. Price increases to $40 on May 13.
- 5K virtual (includes a t-shirt) for a $20 registration fee. Price increases to $25 on May 13.
- 10K virtual (includes a t-shirt) for a $30 registration fee. Price increases to $35 on May 13.
Participants are encouraged to register online before May 13 to to receive a $5 discount. However, registration will remain open until May 25 and in-person participants can register on-site the morning of the event.
Proceeds benefit Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to assisting veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.
Run For The Warriors is a race series open to civilians and military members that honors the men and women injured in service to our country after 9/11, their families and families of the fallen. The series also provides wounded service members encouragement and the opportunity to pursue the sport of running, walking or cycling to assist in physical and emotional rehabilitation.
For more information or to register for the Run For The Warriors, Jacksonville, visit runforthewarriors.org.
By Erin McCloskey